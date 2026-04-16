CAPP pipeline construction to start in May

The Carpinteria Advanced Purification Project (CAPP) in California is entering a major phase as contractors prepare for pipeline construction in May 2026.

CAPP will purify water and pump it back into Carpinteria’s underground supply, meeting over 25% of the community’s water demands with recycled water each year. Both Walsh (responsible for building the advanced water purification facility) and Sam Hill & Sons (responsible for installing the purified water and backwash pipeline network) have submitted all required contracts, bonds, insurance documents, and pre construction materials.

These submittals have been reviewed by Carpinteria Valley Water District’s (CVWD) insurance carrier, ACWA JPIA, clearing the way for field activity to begin once all required permit approvals are complete.

CAPP will provide up to 1.3 million gallons of purified water per day. The project includes a new advanced water purification facility, a 10-in. pipeline to injection wells, two groundwater injection wells, and two monitoring well clusters.