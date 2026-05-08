Aquatech acquires FTS H2O for brine concentration and mineral recovery

Aquatech acquired FTS H2O, a supplier of membrane-driven brine concentration and resource recovery processes.

FTS H2O’s headquarters in Oregon will become Aquatech’s global Center of Excellence for membrane-driven brine concentration and resource recovery.

The acquisition increases Aquatech’s ability to advance energy-efficient lithium processing, zero liquid discharge, and brine mining from highly concentrated wastewater and brine sources. It adds FTS’ technology portfolio including RecovOAR™ osmotically assisted reverse osmosis (OARO), OsmoBC forward osmosis (FO), and membrane brine crystallization technologies.

RecovOAR enables energy-efficient concentration of brine up to and beyond 250g/l., about eight times higher than seawater. It uses state-of-the-art membrane process technology to treat the most challenging and variable feed streams, encompassing monovalent, divalent, and mixed salts. It has been deployed at large-scale commercial installations globally for a broad range of industries including power, chemicals, produced water, semiconductors, and lithium processing.

FTS H2O’s technology offerings will be available both as part of Aquatech’s full flowsheet solutions, and as licensed, pre-engineered modular treatment units.