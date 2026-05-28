SitePro launches programs to remotely manage water

SitePro launched a new channel partner program for monitoring and control with Western Hydro Engineering as its inaugural partner. Along with this program, SitePro revealed a strategic collaboration with the South Plains Division of Nutrien Ag Solutions to deliver advanced chemical dosing solutions.

The company also unveiled a new brand identity and website to reflect its transformative approach to modern fluid control.

SitePro’s new channel partner program enables industry providers to integrate SitePro’s patented automation software directly into their own service offerings. Western Hydro Engineering will incorporate SitePro technology into agricultural and municipal water well and pumping projects across Arizona. This integration grants Western Hydro customers enhanced options for real-time monitoring and remote control of critical equipment.

In a separate strategic collaboration, SitePro is working alongside the South Plains Division of Nutrien Ag Solutions to offer growers more reliable management of their in-field applications. Through this effort, stand-alone N-pHURIC units utilize SitePro software to maintain optimal pH levels in irrigation water. Properly treating water before it is distributed via drip or pivot irrigation allows agricultural operators to achieve superior water quality, better soil integrity, and highly efficient irrigation processes.

Coinciding with these operational milestones, SitePro has launched a comprehensive rebranding initiative, introducing a new logo, visual identity, and an advanced website at www.sitepro.com. The new website now closely reflects SitePro’s renewed brand purpose, with streamlined navigation and offerings organized around user benefits. The brand’s new mantra is “The Power to See in 4D.”