Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority awards flow reversal reverse osmosis contract

Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority (PTRWA) has awarded a Flow Reversal Reverse Osmosis (FR-RO) treatment equipment contract to ROTEC USA for the John F. Kime Water Treatment Plant (JFK WTP) in Randleman, North Carolina.

The award follows successful pilot testing of reverse osmosis treatment at the JFK WTP and supports PTRWA's broader investment in advanced treatment for contaminants of emerging concern.

The new FR-RO equipment will be installed downstream of the plant's existing treatment processes and will be used to improve finished water quality through the removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS or "forever chemicals," and 1,4-dioxane, a trace industrial byproduct commonly associated with products such as cosmetics, detergents, and shampoo.

The current JFK WTP expansion program is intended to increase finished water capacity from 14.7 million gal/d (MGD) to 26.7 MGD, with long-range planning for an ultimate capacity of 48 MGD.

ROTEC's FR-RO system is designed to provide PTRWA with a flexible treatment platform capable of operating at both conventional and high recovery rates. This flexibility is especially important for managing the PFAS- and 1,4-dioxane-laden brine stream generated by the RO process. By enabling operation at recovery rates more than 96%, ROTEC will dramatically reduce the brine stream to a smaller, more concentrated volume for downstream management and disposal, providing a robust treatment barrier for a broader range of emerging contaminants, including pharmaceuticals, nanoplastics, and other compounds that may become regulated in the future.

Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority provides regional utility services for communities in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. The Authority owns and operates the John F. Kime Water Treatment Plant in Randleman, North Carolina, which treats water from Randleman Lake.