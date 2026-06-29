Government of Western Australia to expand water reclamation

The Government of Western Australia will spend AUD 81 million (about $54 million) to expand the Kwinana Water Reclamation Plant (KWRP) for recycled water for industrial users in the Western Trade Coast, one of Australia's most productive industrial regions.

Using advanced microfiltration and reverse‑osmosis technology, the plant treats wastewater from nearby water resource and wastewater facilities to produce high‑quality recycled water for industrial and cooling uses. The upgrade will deliver the equivalent of four Olympic‑sized swimming pools of recycled water per day.

Operational since 2004, KWRP currently supplies almost 17 million l. of recycled water daily to major industrial customers. The expansion will add a further 10 million l./d, boosting production by 60% and extending the plant's life by 25 years. Increasing recycling capacity will reduce pressure on groundwater and scheme water while lowering costs for industry.