Aganova completes autonomous inspection in Morocco

Aganova successfully completed a new inspection project in Khouribga, Morocco, using an intelligent free-swimming sphere capable of autonomously navigating pressurized pipelines while collecting highly accurate acoustic and operational data.

The inspection, conducted in April 2026 in collaboration with the Office National de l’Électricité et de l’Eau Potable (ONEE) and MAIRAV, identified nine confirmed anomalies along the pipeline, including several high-severity issues requiring priority maintenance and repair.

The detected anomalies were associated with estimated leakage rates of up to 36.7 cu m/hr per location, highlighting the importance of deploying advanced monitoring and predictive maintenance technologies across critical water infrastructure. The inspection also provided a highly accurate assessment of the pipeline’s structural condition, enabling the operator to prioritize future maintenance and rehabilitation activities.

Aganova’s Nautilus spheres enable utilities to detect, locate, and classify anomalies even in large-diameter pipelines operating under normal service conditions. This minimizes operational disruptions while optimizing maintenance resources. The data collected by Nautilus is processed through Aganova’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform, which evaluates pipeline condition, identifies potential structural risks, and supports proactive water network management.