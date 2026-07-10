Corpus Christi approves reclaimed water construction contract

The City of Corpus Christi approved a $107.5 million construction contract with Reytec Construction Resources Inc. for phase 2 of the Reclaimed Water for Industrial Use Project.

The contract includes construction of a reclaimed water force main system from the Oso Water Reclamation Plant to the Greenwood Water Reclamation Plant, a pump station and wet well at the Oso Water Reclamation Plant, and electrical, mechanical, and related infrastructure.

Construction will be completed through five work phases, including four pipeline segments along the transmission corridor and one pump station and a wet well segment at the Oso Water Reclamation Plant. The phased approach allows multiple construction crews to work simultaneously, reducing the construction schedule while helping manage supply and construction risks.

Construction is scheduled for completion in May 2027.

The Reclaimed Water for Industrial Use Project is part of the city's long-term strategy to both diversify and strengthen the water supply by expanding the use of treated wastewater as an additional water source. This portion of the project will increase the effluent availability by 11 million gal/day (MGD), increasing the total program to as much as 16 MGD.