ChemTreat produces datacenter cooling white paper

ChemTreat Inc. released a white paper, The Framework for Operational Readiness in Data Center Cooling Systems, which outlines best practices and methodologies to help project teams and contractors address emerging gaps in AI data center construction and commissioning processes.

After reviewing hundreds of data center specifications, ChemTreat found that relatively few incorporate meaningful input from cooling system and fluid chemistry experts. Instead, cooling expertise is often introduced late in the construction lifecycle, after key decisions on water system configuration and chemical treatment integration have already been made. This limits opportunities to establish measurable turnover standards and can carry hidden reliability risk before facilities even become operational.

Many projects continue to rely on outdated water readiness standards and hydronic cleaning specifications, yet system reliability has become the defining performance metric for the data center industry. In 2025, most major data center outages cost more than $100,000, and high-density AI facilities increasingly target "five-nines" (99.999%) availability, which permits only about 5.26 minutes of unplanned downtime per year. Poor water practices can allow contaminants to enter cooling systems before startup, increasing the likelihood of corrosion and downstream performance problems.

ChemTreat's Operational Readiness Framework, built on five core principles for commissioning excellence, includes a Preconstruction Readiness Assessment that engages cooling expertise upstream and a practical Day-One Readiness Checklist spanning design, construction, commissioning, and governance. Together, these elements help project teams establish measurable criteria for assessing cooling system readiness before AI workloads come online.

ChemTreat supports data center cooling systems from preconstruction through steady-state operations as part of its Blueprint to Beyond™ program, which integrates experienced field engineers, application-specific treatment programs, the CTSolutions® D2C direct-to-chip cooling package, advanced monitoring, and analytical laboratory validation.

To read the full white paper, The Framework for Operational Readiness in Data Center Cooling Systems, click here.