Veralto expands ultraviolet water treatment

Veralto Corp. has acquired Alfaa UV, a leading Indian provider of ultraviolet water treatment solutions, to bolster its capabilities and expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in industrial and commercial sectors.
July 23, 2026
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Key Highlights

  • Veralto Corp. expanded its ultraviolet water treatment capability with the acquisition of Alfaa UV.
  • The acquisition will enable Veralto to strengthen its market position in India and expand across the Asia-Pacific region.
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Veralto Corp. expanded its ultraviolet (UV) water treatment capability with the acquisition of Alfaa UV.

Headquartered in India, Alfaa UV is a leading provider of ultraviolet water treatment solutions with more than 20 years of experience supporting industrial and commercial applications, particularly in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and building services sectors.

Alfaa UV will be integrated into the Veralto 's Trojan Technologies business, to establish a commercial presence in India and expand further across the Asia-Pacific region.

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