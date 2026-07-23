Veralto expands ultraviolet water treatment

Veralto Corp. expanded its ultraviolet (UV) water treatment capability with the acquisition of Alfaa UV.

Headquartered in India, Alfaa UV is a leading provider of ultraviolet water treatment solutions with more than 20 years of experience supporting industrial and commercial applications, particularly in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and building services sectors.

Alfaa UV will be integrated into the Veralto 's Trojan Technologies business, to establish a commercial presence in India and expand further across the Asia-Pacific region.