Smart Storm Ltd., a water and wastewater instrumentation and solutions company, was awarded the Development and Technology Award at the Calderdale Business Awards in Halifax, United Kingdom, on Nov. 14.

The awards recognize and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in the economic success of the region.

Founded in Yorkshire and with a background in the university sector, Smart Storm developed a range of products for water and wastewater monitoring. Its aim was to design and manufacture equipment which anyone with basic IT skills could operate and program.

Company founder and Managing Director, Dr. John Duffy, believes that continual commitment to development and innovation is key to their success. “We have found that in the established water and wastewater industry innovation is a necessity for growth. Our products utilize the latest technologies to ensure highly accurate measurement, whilst offering a truly unique user-friendly experience not seen in other instruments. So obviously we are delighted to have won the award, as recognition for our expertise in research and development,” he said.

Smart Storm plans for further growth and opportunities for innovation as environmental pressure on the water industry is increasing demand for innovative products, to help reduce waste and drive efficiency.