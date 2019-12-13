Seeq Corporation announces AWS Industrial Software Competency achievement

Seeq Corporation, a provider of advanced analytics applications for process manufacturing data, announced it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status. This designation recognizes that Seeq demonstrated technical steps proficiency and proven customer success building solutions targeting one or more of the primary steps in discrete manufacturing or process industries in Product Design, Production Design, Production/Operations. These specialized software solutions enable companies in process and discrete manufacturing industries to increase the pace of product innovation while decreasing production and operational costs in their value chain. Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates Seeq as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has delivered proven customer success providing specialized solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices to support the Production and Operations category in the AWS Industrial Software Competency.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. To receive the AWS Industrial Software Competency designation, APN Partners undergo AWS technical validation related to industry specific technology as well as an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solute

Seeq’s advanced analytics solution is also now available in the AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to rapidly investigate and share insights from process manufacturing data stored either on-site or in the AWS cloud.