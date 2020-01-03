Tuthill Corporation Appoints as CEO and President

The industrial goods manufacturer appointed Steven Westfall as chief executive officer and president.

Jan 3rd, 2020
Tuthill named Steven Westfall as CEO and president.
Tuthill Corporation

Tuthill Corporation announced its board of directors has appointed Steven Westfall as chief executive officer and president. Over the past 4 months he transitioned from the role of president, Tuthill Fort Wayne to the Burr Ridge corporate office.  

Westfall has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience working in the manufacturing, mechanical and industrial engineering industries. He began his career with Tuthill in 2013 as President of Tuthill Springfield. During his tenure in Springfield, the focus was on operational excellence, strategic capital investment and commercialization of the business channels. In February 2018, Westfall became President of Tuthill Fort Wayne, again focused on top-line growth, operational excellence and strategic investment particularly in the Tuthill Fill-Rite product brand. 

 “I am excited to lead Tuthill Corporation in our continued journey towards a Top 1% company. Our focus will be on our top-line growth, while continuing our operational excellence commitment,”  said Westfall. “I believe that Tuthill’s culture, dedication to employee development, and a newly aligned focus on a 'One Tuthill' commercial strategy will yield the impact of a larger and more successful company.”    

Before joining Tuthill, Westfall held CEO roles with EaglePicher Technologies, Detroit Tool Metal Products and the President of CST Industries. He holds an MBA, Finance and Business Management degrees from Pittsburg State University.

 

