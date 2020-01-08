MANN+HUMMEL Sells MANN+HUMMEL Fluid Brasil

Luis Guilherme Pozzani da Rocha, the former CEO of MANN+HUMMEL Fluid Brasil, signed the 100 percent purchase document of the company. The new company, Fluid Brasil, continues operating in the area of ​​water and wastewater treatment, as well as being the exclusive supplier of MICRODYN-NADIR Membranes in the Brazilian market. All former MANN+HUMMEL Fluid Brazsil employees have been transferred to the new organization.

Based in Jundiai, Brazil, the company employs around 25 people and is already operational, meeting all existing customer commitments and continuously informing customers and suppliers on news regarding products and services.

“Following our strategy of being the global leader in filtration, we decided to de-invest from Fluid Brazil, as the company is focusing on complete water treatment systems," said Walter Lamparter, vice president Business Unit Water MANN+HUMMEL. "We are very happy to have contributed to improving the water quality in Brazil for the last seven years together with Fluid Brasil. Thanks to a highly motivated team, the newly created company will surely keep on writing this success story.”