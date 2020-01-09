LEC Inc. Names Director of Sales

LEC, a provider of automation control engineering and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, appointed Scott Walker as Director of Sales. Walker brings 20+ years of sales, marketing, and business development experience to LEC, where he will be responsible for managing day-to-day sales endeavors and ensuring success with LEC’s Channel Partner Network.

“LEC’s agnostic approach to digitally transforming monitor and control using the iQ2 platform is unique, and easily enables operator insight into key metrics or channel partners to repackage an existing portfolio as a differentiator,” said Walker. “LEC’s approach to mission critical connectivity and scalable IIoT solutions is driven by an expertly skilled team with years of practical experience in industrial controls and automation around the globe.”

Prior to joining LEC, Walker served as VP of business development for a technology incubator within the water and wastewater sector, and as regional sales director for a commercial telematics and connected IoT solutions group used by Fortune 500 petroleum distributors.

"Scott has a deep understanding for applying technology-based solutions in the industrial air and water, and downstream oil and gas industries,” said Brian Rosema, LEC’s VP of IIoT. “He is proficient at identifying both client and partner needs, and applying consultative techniques to achieve new business partnerships. We’re excited about the knowledge and talent Scott brings to our team, and we look forward to working with him to meet the needs of LEC’s exponential growth and market demand.”