LEC Inc. Names Director of Sales

The automation control and IIoT company appoints Scott Walker to the position.

Jan 9th, 2020
Scott Walker Headshot Color
Courtesy of LEC Inc.

LEC, a provider of automation control engineering and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, appointed Scott Walker as Director of Sales. Walker brings 20+ years of sales, marketing, and business development experience to LEC, where he will be responsible for managing day-to-day sales endeavors and ensuring success with LEC’s Channel Partner Network.

“LEC’s agnostic approach to digitally transforming monitor and control using the iQ2 platform is unique, and easily enables operator insight into key metrics or channel partners to repackage an existing portfolio as a differentiator,” said Walker. “LEC’s approach to mission critical connectivity and scalable IIoT solutions is driven by an expertly skilled team with years of practical experience in industrial controls and automation around the globe.”

Prior to joining LEC, Walker served as VP of business development for a technology incubator within the water and wastewater sector, and as regional sales director for a commercial telematics and connected IoT solutions group used by Fortune 500 petroleum distributors.

"Scott has a deep understanding for applying technology-based solutions in the industrial air and water, and downstream oil and gas industries,” said Brian Rosema, LEC’s VP of IIoT. “He is proficient at identifying both client and partner needs, and applying consultative techniques to achieve new business partnerships. We’re excited about the knowledge and talent Scott brings to our team, and we look forward to working with him to meet the needs of LEC’s exponential growth and market demand.”

More in Process Water
Seeq R21 Press Release Image
Seeq Corporation announces AWS Industrial Software Competency
The company's advanced analytics solution is now available as SaaS application in the AWS Marketplace.
Dec 13th, 2019
Calderdale Business Awards Image
Smart Storm Ltd. wins technology award
Smart Storm gains recognition with the Development and Technology Award at the Calderdale Business Awards.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Using hot water to melt dry fertilizer into liquid to be used in custom blending.
Fertilizer manufacturer replaces boilers with tankless water heaters
The manufacturer installed a new system to meet hot water needs in a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly manner.
Nov 20th, 2019
Water dam of Kraftwerke Oberhasli AG in Lake Grimsel in Switzerland.
Reducing wear on control valves in a hydroelectric power plant
High-pressure automatic basket strainers minimize wear on control valves caused by glaciers and suspended solids.
Nov 14th, 2019
I Stock 537061697 Schroptschop
FOG removal from water in power generation facilities
Power generation plants can remove fats, oils and grease from process water, cooling water and condensate, as well as decrease oil-hauling costs.
Nov 14th, 2019
Figure 1. Natica is a hydrodynamic separator that separates particles under low pressure.
Case study: Hydrodynamic separator optimizes irrigation system
A solids separator installed at an agricultural production facility maintains water quality at the inlet of an irrigation system.
Nov 12th, 2019
Corrugated tubes have been shown to help reduce many types of fouling.
Understanding and preventing heat exchanger fouling
Knowledge and proper design can help operators keep heat exchangers running in optimum condition by avoiding frequent removal and cleaning.
Nov 12th, 2019
Acid mine drainage in the Sao Domingos Mine, a deserted open-pit mine in Mertola, Alentejo, Portugal
Brine mitigation for the mining and food and beverage industries
Combining a reverse osmosis system with an integrated salt precipitation unit can create a solution for industrial wastewater and brackish water.
Nov 12th, 2019
Eco-Tec&rsquo;s Recoflo ion-exchange technology provides an efficient solution for separation of contaminants and recovery of valuable elements.
Koch Membrane Systems acquires Eco-Tec Inc.
Koch Membrane Systems acquires ion exchange company Eco-Tec Inc. and changes name to Koch Separation Solutions.
Nov 8th, 2019
I Stock 645230798 Scalatore1959
Positive outlook for end-use industries will create opportunities for the pressure relief valves market
Market growth can be attributed to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical, oil and gas and power generation industries.
Nov 4th, 2019
Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) is used for eliminating wastewater discharge, recycling water, and recovering valuable solids and chemicals.
Zero Waste, More Profit
One efficient way of addressing waste reduction, process efficiency and product recovery is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). This highly effective method is used for saving processing plants money along the way.
Nov 2nd, 2019
I Stock 509038186 Hxdyl 800
Registration underway for TAPPI’s Introduction to Pulp and Paper Technology course
TAPPI’s 46th Introduction to Pulp and Paper Technology course will be Jan. 13–16, 2020, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Oct 25th, 2019
Struzyska hydro power plant near Pila, Poland. Courtesy of Thordon Bearings
Thordon bearings to enter hydro power market; Hacha launches business unit; Blue Danube and Redline collaborate
Industry news: Thordon bearings to enter hydro power market; Hacha launches business unit; Blue Danube and Redline Communications collaborate.
Oct 17th, 2019
Water Technology staff
New technology from WEFTEC 2019 shows innovations both large- and small-scale
Circling trends at this year’s exhibition included optimizing reuse capacities, ending wasted water and surpassing regulatory requirements.
Oct 17th, 2019