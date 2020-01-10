Treatment System Installed at LA City Hall East Saved 1.1M Gallons of Water

After 18 months of operation, the system showed more than a 90 percent savings in chemical costs and a water-use reduction of 20%.

Jan 10th, 2020
After 18 months of operation at LA City Hall East, a treatment system showed more than a 90% savings in chemical costs.
After 18 months of operation at LA City Hall East, a treatment system showed more than a 90% savings in chemical costs.
Images courtesy of Dynamic Water Technologies

A pilot program to evaluate better methods to save water in drought-stricken California demonstrates that governments and businesses can save millions of gallons of water annually by changing how they treat the water used to cool their buildings or used in industrial processes.

After 18 months of operation at LA City Hall East, a treatment system installed by Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Dynamic Water Technologies (DWT) showed more than a 90 percent savings in chemical costs, and a water-use reduction from 5.95 million gallons a year to 4.78 million, a savings of 1.17 million gallons — or 20 percent less water.

Mike Boyko, CEO and founding partner at Dynamic Water Technologies.Mike Boyko, CEO and founding partner at Dynamic Water Technologies."The study results at LA City Hall East gave us some of the best recorded data to date on how much water can be saved by installing a nearly-chemical free treatment process that uses electrolysis to remove bio-contaminants, mineral build-up and other impurities from industrial water," said Mike Boyko, CEO and founding partner at DWT. "Simply put, by balancing the water, the client sees dramatic savings in water, sewer and chemical use, translating to monies saved."

After an extensive evaluation process, DWT was selected by the Department of Energy's High Impact Technology Catalyst Program, which evaluates emerging technologies that save energy and natural resources, to participate in the pilot program. The Energy Department's National Renewable Energy Laboratory served as an independent monitor. The NREL tracked the system's performance from April 2018 to October 2018. NREL released the final numbers of the study in September 2019.

"In addition to the reduced chemical costs and water savings, the DWT system also removed historical scale from the condenser tubes and cooling tower media. Removal of scale from the condenser tubes improves heat transfer and should improve the operating efficiency of the cooling system," said Mark Roussel, Assistant Director of the Building Maintenance Division at the City of Los Angeles.

In comparison to other traditional and non-traditional methods used by the city, city leaders found the results were so conclusive that the Los Angeles City Department of Water and Power contracted with Dynamic Water Technologies to install the reactors at the city's downtown headquarters as part of the city's proactive efforts to save water.   

In the LA City Hall study, NREL reported a 19% reduction in makeup water and a nearly 66 percent decrease in blowdown. Before the DWT installation, water was recycled between three to five times. After the installation, water cycles exceeded 10 cycles.

"By reusing the water for the additional cycles, we are able to save millions of gallons of water," said DWT co-founder, Neil Ginsberg. "Makeup and blowdown are two areas where any large building — whether it's a government building, hospital, shopping center, office complex, power plant, refinery, industrial processes — they all expend millions to tens of millions of gallons of water. Reducing those gallons also saved on sewer and treatment costs."

More in Process Water
The Plantweb Insight Network Management application enables streamlined, integrated management of wireless infrastructure.
Emerson Expands Analytics Platform
Plantweb Insight platform adds two new Pervasive Sensing applications that manage wireless networks more efficiently with a singular interface to the enterprise.
Dec 26th, 2019
Seeq R21 Press Release Image
Seeq Corporation announces AWS Industrial Software Competency
The company's advanced analytics solution is now available as SaaS application in the AWS Marketplace.
Dec 13th, 2019
Calderdale Business Awards Image
Smart Storm Ltd. wins technology award
Smart Storm gains recognition with the Development and Technology Award at the Calderdale Business Awards.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Using hot water to melt dry fertilizer into liquid to be used in custom blending.
Fertilizer manufacturer replaces boilers with tankless water heaters
The manufacturer installed a new system to meet hot water needs in a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly manner.
Nov 20th, 2019
Water dam of Kraftwerke Oberhasli AG in Lake Grimsel in Switzerland.
Reducing wear on control valves in a hydroelectric power plant
High-pressure automatic basket strainers minimize wear on control valves caused by glaciers and suspended solids.
Nov 14th, 2019
I Stock 537061697 Schroptschop
FOG removal from water in power generation facilities
Power generation plants can remove fats, oils and grease from process water, cooling water and condensate, as well as decrease oil-hauling costs.
Nov 14th, 2019
Figure 1. Natica is a hydrodynamic separator that separates particles under low pressure.
Case study: Hydrodynamic separator optimizes irrigation system
A solids separator installed at an agricultural production facility maintains water quality at the inlet of an irrigation system.
Nov 12th, 2019
Corrugated tubes have been shown to help reduce many types of fouling.
Understanding and preventing heat exchanger fouling
Knowledge and proper design can help operators keep heat exchangers running in optimum condition by avoiding frequent removal and cleaning.
Nov 12th, 2019
Acid mine drainage in the Sao Domingos Mine, a deserted open-pit mine in Mertola, Alentejo, Portugal
Brine mitigation for the mining and food and beverage industries
Combining a reverse osmosis system with an integrated salt precipitation unit can create a solution for industrial wastewater and brackish water.
Nov 12th, 2019
Eco-Tec&rsquo;s Recoflo ion-exchange technology provides an efficient solution for separation of contaminants and recovery of valuable elements.
Koch Membrane Systems acquires Eco-Tec Inc.
Koch Membrane Systems acquires ion exchange company Eco-Tec Inc. and changes name to Koch Separation Solutions.
Nov 8th, 2019
I Stock 645230798 Scalatore1959
Positive outlook for end-use industries will create opportunities for the pressure relief valves market
Market growth can be attributed to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical, oil and gas and power generation industries.
Nov 4th, 2019
Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) is used for eliminating wastewater discharge, recycling water, and recovering valuable solids and chemicals.
Zero Waste, More Profit
One efficient way of addressing waste reduction, process efficiency and product recovery is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). This highly effective method is used for saving processing plants money along the way.
Nov 2nd, 2019
I Stock 509038186 Hxdyl 800
Registration underway for TAPPI’s Introduction to Pulp and Paper Technology course
TAPPI’s 46th Introduction to Pulp and Paper Technology course will be Jan. 13–16, 2020, at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Oct 25th, 2019
Struzyska hydro power plant near Pila, Poland. Courtesy of Thordon Bearings
Thordon bearings to enter hydro power market; Hacha launches business unit; Blue Danube and Redline collaborate
Industry news: Thordon bearings to enter hydro power market; Hacha launches business unit; Blue Danube and Redline Communications collaborate.
Oct 17th, 2019