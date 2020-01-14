Brown and Caldwell appoints senior principal to owner's advisory group

Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell announced the promotion of Gus Hrncir to senior principal of the firm’s growing owner’s advisory group.

With 20 years of experience, Hrncir’s background includes development-phase leadership and capture management of large water and environmental infrastructure projects and programs using collaborative delivery approaches.

In his new role, Hrncir will provide strategic advisory guidance to owners on maximizing the value of their procurements from project definition through RFQ/RFP development to evaluation, selection, and negotiations. Concurrently, he will offer counsel on choosing the most sustainable and cost-effective project delivery method.

“As an advocate for collaboration and building lasting relationships, Gus has consistently delivered exceptional service to our clients and partners in the municipal and private sectors,” said Brown and Caldwell CEO Rich D’Amato. “This promotion is a testament to Gus’ dedication to positioning Brown and Caldwell as the owner’s advisor of choice, bringing rigorous project and program leadership to the most complex water-related and environmental challenges.”

Since joining Brown and Caldwell in 2015, Hrncir’s leadership, knowledge, and focus on teamwork have played an integral role in numerous clients receiving prestigious awards for bringing visionary, leading-edge projects to life. Award-winning collaborations include headworks improvements at Atlanta’s RM Clayton Water Reclamation Center, a new Process Water Reclamation Facility for Bush Brothers and Company (Bush’s Best Baked Beans), and combined sewer overflow enhancements for the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District.

An alumnus of The University of Texas at Austin, Hrncir is a Design-Build Professional (DBIA), and is based in Brown and Caldwell’s Denver, Colorado, office.