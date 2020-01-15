VPInstruments Launches Webshop

The online shopping tool allows for 24/7 access to company's flow measurement equipment.

Jan 15th, 2020
Webshop 900x450
Courtesy of VPInstruments

VPInstruments, manufacturer of flow measurement equipment for easy insight into energy flows, announced the start of its new webshop. 

With the webshop, it is always possible to place an order regardless of which country or continent web visitors live. It also aloows for the purchasing of compressed air instrumentation when there is no distributor in a country or area. All instruments in the webshop are available in plug and play start kits.

The webshop is accessible 24/7 at shop.vpinstruments.com.

