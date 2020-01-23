Seeq Secures Expansion of its Series B Funding

Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures joins existing investors to expand Seeq’s international and cloud-based businesses.

Jan 23rd, 2020
Seeq Series B Expansion Press Release Image
Courtesy of Seeq Corporation

Seeq Corporation, a manufacturer of industrial internet of things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, announced is secured a $24 million expansion of its Series B funding. This expansion round is led by Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures (SAEV), the corporate venture subsidiary of an  integrated energy and chemicals company, Saudi Aramco. It includes renewed participation by Altira Group, Chevron Technology Ventures, Second Avenue Partners, and other existing investors.

Seeq enables engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to improve production outcomes. Customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining, food and beverage, and other process industries. The funding will accelerate Seeq’s expansion of development, sales, and marketing resources, and will also increase its presence in international markets.

Upon final closing, Seeq expects the Series B expansion to reach approximately $30 million, which is in addition to Series B funding led by Altira Group.

“With the backing of SAEV and our existing investors, Seeq is positioned to continue its rapid growth by addressing market demand for advanced analytics innovation,” said Steve Sliwa, CEO and co-founder of Seeq Corporation. “Through our direct sales personnel and more than 50 channel partners, our customer base has expanded to more than 40 countries with deployments as large at 5,000 users within one company.”

In August 2019, Seeq ranked 369 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and in November 2019 ranked 43 on the Entrepreneur 360 list.

Seeq’s new release, R22, introduces features enabling support for the integration of structured data from SQL Server, MySQL, and CSV files; easier distribution of Seeq Workbench analyses to coworkers; and an expansion of Seeq machine learning integration and features.

 

More in Process Water
After 18 months of operation at LA City Hall East, a treatment system showed more than a 90% savings in chemical costs.
Treatment System Installed at LA City Hall East Saved 1.1M Gallons of Water
After 18 months of operation, the system showed more than a 90 percent savings in chemical costs and a water-use reduction of 20%.
Jan 10th, 2020
Scott Walker Headshot Color
LEC Inc. Names Director of Sales
The automation control and IIoT company appoints Scott Walker to the position.
Jan 9th, 2020
I Stock 1096393188 Ilkercelik
MANN+HUMMEL divests from Fluid Brasil
The newly formed company, Fluid Brasil, continues operating in the sector of ​​water and wastewater treatment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Tuthill named Steven Westfall as CEO and president.
Tuthill Corporation Appoints CEO and President
The industrial goods manufacturer appointed Steven Westfall as chief executive officer and president.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Water and wastewater treatment is a critical factor in siting and operating large data centers.
Data Center Water: Complexity with Hyperscale
The water demand and wastewater generation in data storage and processing operations can be millions of gallons per day, which is why water and wastewater treatment is a critical factor in siting and operating large data centers.
Dec 30th, 2019
600-ton cooling tower at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood, Colorado.
BOR Grant to Aid Water Purification and Desalination Pilot Study at Red Rocks Community College
The study will research a method to reduce the amount of salt collected from industrial cooling tower blowdown from entering municipal sewer systems.
Dec 27th, 2019
The Plantweb Insight Network Management application enables streamlined, integrated management of wireless infrastructure.
Emerson Expands Analytics Platform
Plantweb Insight platform adds two new Pervasive Sensing applications that manage wireless networks more efficiently with a singular interface to the enterprise.
Dec 26th, 2019
Seeq R21 Press Release Image
Seeq Corporation announces AWS Industrial Software Competency
The company's advanced analytics solution is now available as SaaS application in the AWS Marketplace.
Dec 13th, 2019
Calderdale Business Awards Image
Smart Storm Ltd. wins technology award
Smart Storm gains recognition with the Development and Technology Award at the Calderdale Business Awards.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Using hot water to melt dry fertilizer into liquid to be used in custom blending.
Fertilizer manufacturer replaces boilers with tankless water heaters
The manufacturer installed a new system to meet hot water needs in a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly manner.
Nov 20th, 2019
Water dam of Kraftwerke Oberhasli AG in Lake Grimsel in Switzerland.
Reducing wear on control valves in a hydroelectric power plant
High-pressure automatic basket strainers minimize wear on control valves caused by glaciers and suspended solids.
Nov 14th, 2019
I Stock 537061697 Schroptschop
FOG removal from water in power generation facilities
Power generation plants can remove fats, oils and grease from process water, cooling water and condensate, as well as decrease oil-hauling costs.
Nov 14th, 2019
Figure 1. Natica is a hydrodynamic separator that separates particles under low pressure.
Case study: Hydrodynamic separator optimizes irrigation system
A solids separator installed at an agricultural production facility maintains water quality at the inlet of an irrigation system.
Nov 12th, 2019
Corrugated tubes have been shown to help reduce many types of fouling.
Understanding and preventing heat exchanger fouling
Knowledge and proper design can help operators keep heat exchangers running in optimum condition by avoiding frequent removal and cleaning.
Nov 12th, 2019