Cerahelix Names Chief Operating Officer

The ceramic filtration company appointed William Paulus to the role.

Jan 24th, 2020
William Paulus, chief operating officer
Courtesy of Cerahelix

Cerahelix, Inc. named William (Bill) Paulus as the company’s chief operating officer (COO). Paulus joins Cerahelix with over 29 years of experience in manufacturing and global operations. He will be responsible for leading all operational, developmental, and manufacturing functions of Cerahelix while bringing the company’s flagship product through scaled manufacturing.

Paulus’ record of team-building, leadership, and change management is an ideal fit for the fast growth of Cerahelix’s ceramic filter business. His history promoting operational excellence and guiding technical innovations with continuous improvement will solidify Cerahelix’s position in the membrane filtration market.

“Bill’s business development expertise and operations skill are well suited as our new technology is applied in varied global opportunities in wastewater management and separations,” said Cerahelix CEO Susan MacKay. “His new position will help us meet the large opportunities that await our patented, cutting edge technology that combines DNA with our sol gel ceramics expertise. We are pleased to welcome Bill to our senior management team.”

Paulus is an experienced technology manager. His career includes 20 years with Delphi across positions focused on Engineering, Marketing, Business Development, and Strategic Planning. At Celgard LLC, a manufacturer of lithium battery separators, he was vice president of Global Operations, acquiring expertise in Intellectual Property and Product Development.

While at Pittsburgh Glass Works LLC, he served as vice president of Manufacturing. Most recently, he was with Blackmore Sensors & Analytics Inc. as vice president of Manufacturing and Supply Chain, where he successfully scaled Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave LiDAR systems for autonomous driving applications.

His educational credits include a BS in Ceramic Engineering from Alfred University, an MS in Solid State Science at Penn State University, as well as MS degrees in Strategic Management and Finance from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

