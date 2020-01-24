Xylem introduces industrial-strength product lines to handle critical industrial challenges

Xylem expanded its pump portfolio to include the e-MP multistage ring section pumps, e-XC single-stage double suction centrifugal pumps, and larger vertical turbine pumps. From intake to discharge, Xylem’s products provide a wide range of industrial applications with increased production and profitability.

Designed to address the biggest issues in industrial pumping and processes, including minimizing downtime, costs and environmental impact, and boosting and transporting water as efficiently as possible, these products integrate with industrial operations for sustainable production.

“Industries ranging from pulp and paper to automotive to food and beverage rely on technology, innovation, and dependability in the products they choose to strike the right balance of output, efficiency and costs,” said Joshua Allen, Xylem Industrial Solutions director of marketing, Americas. “Drawing on more than 170 years of experience, our experts developed these solutions to minimize downtime and meet environmental regulations.”

Xylem’s e-MP, e-XC and vertical turbine pumps are customizable to meet the demands of industrial applications – from water intake and boosting to wastewater discharge. Built on the thinking that every step in industrial operations is part of a process versus a stand-alone function, these products are safer, stronger and more efficient for lower lifecycle costs and energy demands. More benefits of the products are outlined below.