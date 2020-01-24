Xylem introduces industrial-strength product lines to handle critical industrial challenges

Large-capacity vertical turbine, multistage ring section, and double suction centrifugal pumps solve water and fluid management-intensive applications.

Jan 24th, 2020
e-MP
e-MP
All images courtesy of Xylem Inc.

Xylem expanded its pump portfolio to include the e-MP multistage ring section pumps, e-XC single-stage double suction centrifugal pumps, and larger vertical turbine pumps. From intake to discharge, Xylem’s products provide a wide range of industrial applications with increased production and profitability.

Designed to address the biggest issues in industrial pumping and processes, including minimizing downtime, costs and environmental impact, and boosting and transporting water as efficiently as possible, these products integrate with industrial operations for sustainable production.

e-XCe-XC“Industries ranging from pulp and paper to automotive to food and beverage rely on technology, innovation, and dependability in the products they choose to strike the right balance of output, efficiency and costs,” said Joshua Allen, Xylem Industrial Solutions director of marketing, Americas. “Drawing on more than 170 years of experience, our experts developed these solutions to minimize downtime and meet environmental regulations.”

Xylem’s e-MP, e-XC and vertical turbine pumps are customizable to meet the demands of industrial applications – from water intake and boosting to wastewater discharge. Built on the thinking that every step in industrial operations is part of a process versus a stand-alone function, these products are safer, stronger and more efficient for lower lifecycle costs and energy demands. More benefits of the products are outlined below.Vertical turbine pumpVertical turbine pump

  • e-MP – The multistage ring section pump is ideal for high-pressure applications, such as filtration, reverse osmosis, boiler feed and scrubbers. Versatile mechanical configuration and optimized pump hydraulics enable reduced energy consumption and wear and tear, while intelligent pumping features boost monitoring and control performance with multiple sensor interfaces and options. 
  • e-XC – Designed for maximum durability and performance in even the harshest environments, the e-XC comes in multiple models, configurations, and a wide range of materials to handle aggressive applications. A corrosion-resistant stainless steel impeller and wear rings as standard reduce downtime, increase efficiency and enhance overall performance.
  • Vertical turbine pump – The efficient extension to the existing Xylem vertical turbine product line, it’s scaled with capacities up to 50,000 gpm for the largest industrial fluid needs, including raw water intake and boosting, fluid transfer, and machine tool cooling. With bowl efficiencies near 90% and broad hydraulic coverage, operators can realize greater energy savings while maintaining pumping power.
More in Process Water
Webshop 900x450
VPInstruments Launches Webshop
The online shopping tool allows for 24/7 access to company's flow measurement equipment.
Jan 15th, 2020
Gus Hrncir was promoted to senior principal of Brown and Caldwell&apos;s owner&apos;s advisory group.
Brown and Caldwell appoints senior principal to owner's advisory group
New role leverages 20 years of industry acumen to bring strategic procurement advice to clients.
Jan 14th, 2020
After 18 months of operation at LA City Hall East, a treatment system showed more than a 90% savings in chemical costs.
Treatment System Installed at LA City Hall East Saved 1.1M Gallons of Water
After 18 months of operation, the system showed more than a 90 percent savings in chemical costs and a water-use reduction of 20%.
Jan 10th, 2020
Scott Walker Headshot Color
LEC Inc. Names Director of Sales
The automation control and IIoT company appoints Scott Walker to the position.
Jan 9th, 2020
I Stock 1096393188 Ilkercelik
MANN+HUMMEL divests from Fluid Brasil
The newly formed company, Fluid Brasil, continues operating in the sector of ​​water and wastewater treatment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Tuthill named Steven Westfall as CEO and president.
Tuthill Corporation Appoints CEO and President
The industrial goods manufacturer appointed Steven Westfall as chief executive officer and president.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Water and wastewater treatment is a critical factor in siting and operating large data centers.
Data Center Water: Complexity with Hyperscale
The water demand and wastewater generation in data storage and processing operations can be millions of gallons per day, which is why water and wastewater treatment is a critical factor in siting and operating large data centers.
Dec 30th, 2019
600-ton cooling tower at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood, Colorado.
BOR Grant to Aid Water Purification and Desalination Pilot Study at Red Rocks Community College
The study will research a method to reduce the amount of salt collected from industrial cooling tower blowdown from entering municipal sewer systems.
Dec 27th, 2019
The Plantweb Insight Network Management application enables streamlined, integrated management of wireless infrastructure.
Emerson Expands Analytics Platform
Plantweb Insight platform adds two new Pervasive Sensing applications that manage wireless networks more efficiently with a singular interface to the enterprise.
Dec 26th, 2019
Seeq R21 Press Release Image
Seeq Corporation announces AWS Industrial Software Competency
The company's advanced analytics solution is now available as SaaS application in the AWS Marketplace.
Dec 13th, 2019
Calderdale Business Awards Image
Smart Storm Ltd. wins technology award
Smart Storm gains recognition with the Development and Technology Award at the Calderdale Business Awards.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Using hot water to melt dry fertilizer into liquid to be used in custom blending.
Fertilizer manufacturer replaces boilers with tankless water heaters
The manufacturer installed a new system to meet hot water needs in a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly manner.
Nov 20th, 2019
Water dam of Kraftwerke Oberhasli AG in Lake Grimsel in Switzerland.
Reducing wear on control valves in a hydroelectric power plant
High-pressure automatic basket strainers minimize wear on control valves caused by glaciers and suspended solids.
Nov 14th, 2019
I Stock 537061697 Schroptschop
FOG removal from water in power generation facilities
Power generation plants can remove fats, oils and grease from process water, cooling water and condensate, as well as decrease oil-hauling costs.
Nov 14th, 2019