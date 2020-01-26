Mueller Water Products to Build Brass Foundry in Decatur, IL

Mueller Water Products is building a finished goods brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois. The facility is expected to employ 250 workers to help increase production capacity and meet the growing within the water infrastructure industry.

Mueller was founded in Decatur, Illinois in 1857 by German immigrant Hieronymus Mueller. Building the new brass foundry in the same city that Mueller was born is a full circle moment in the company’s 162 years of history. “We started Mueller here in Decatur in 1857 and have been lucky enough to be in business here for over 160 years, and we are very excited about this groundbreaking and putting this brand-new foundry here in Decatur,” said Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Chad Mize. “We believe this investment will allow our organization, as well as the city, to thrive for the next 160 years. This foundry is going to be one of the most modern, state of the art, brass foundries in the world.”