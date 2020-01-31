Clarke Valve, a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments, announced it has expanded its growing collection of global patents.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has awarded Canadian Patent number 2,892,194 to Clarke Valve. Titled “SHUTTER VALVE WITH PIVOT ARMS,” this patent protects the unique low-torque design of the Shutter Valve, which is validated by the oil and gas industry and others as a reliable and important innovation in control valve and isolation valve technology.

“We are proud to have earned this patent and look forward to increasing our market presence in Canada,” said Kyle Daniels, president and CEO of Clarke Valve. “This IP protection complements the countrywide Canadian Registration Number (CRN) secured earlier this year for the Shutter Valve that is now approved for sale and operation across Canada.”

The design of the Shutter Valve provides equivalent flow rate and flow characteristics at a fraction of the size, weight, and cost of the globe valves commonly used for process control applications. The valve uses three interlocking petals, mounted to a ring gear by pivot arms, to deliver precision throttling in a very compact, low-torque, cost-effective package.

The Shutter Valve is also able to reduce fugitive methane emissions by more than 95% when compared to low-emissions globe valves, achieving best-in-class status as one of the few control valves to earn API 641 and ISO 15848-1 certifications.

Canada has the third-highest oil reserves in the world, and with its significant production, Canada is poised to realize both economic and environmental benefits from the adoption of the Shutter Valve. Curtailing the emission of methane and other gases will contribute to improved air quality while reducing the financial impact of lost product due to leakage upstream, midstream, and downstream.