Clarke Valve Awarded Canadian Patent to Protect Control Valve Technology

The design of the company's Shutter Valve is now approved for sale and operation across Canada and is protected by new Canadian Patent: 'SHUTTER VALVE WITH PIVOT ARMS.'

Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 875669642 Olivier Le Moal
Olivier Le Moal/iStock

Clarke Valve, a portfolio company of Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, and OGCI Climate Investments, announced it has expanded its growing collection of global patents.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has awarded Canadian Patent number 2,892,194 to Clarke Valve. Titled “SHUTTER VALVE WITH PIVOT ARMS,” this patent protects the unique low-torque design of the Shutter Valve, which is validated by the oil and gas industry and others as a reliable and important innovation in control valve and isolation valve technology.

“We are proud to have earned this patent and look forward to increasing our market presence in Canada,” said Kyle Daniels, president and CEO of Clarke Valve. “This IP protection complements the countrywide Canadian Registration Number (CRN) secured earlier this year for the Shutter Valve that is now approved for sale and operation across Canada.”

The design of the Shutter Valve provides equivalent flow rate and flow characteristics at a fraction of the size, weight, and cost of the globe valves commonly used for process control applications. The valve uses three interlocking petals, mounted to a ring gear by pivot arms, to deliver precision throttling in a very compact, low-torque, cost-effective package.

The Shutter Valve is also able to reduce fugitive methane emissions by more than 95% when compared to low-emissions globe valves, achieving best-in-class status as one of the few control valves to earn API 641 and ISO 15848-1 certifications.

Canada has the third-highest oil reserves in the world, and with its significant production, Canada is poised to realize both economic and environmental benefits from the adoption of the Shutter Valve. Curtailing the emission of methane and other gases will contribute to improved air quality while reducing the financial impact of lost product due to leakage upstream, midstream, and downstream.

More in Process Water
e-MP
Xylem introduces industrial-strength product lines to handle critical industrial challenges
Large-capacity vertical turbine, multistage ring section, and double suction centrifugal pumps solve water and fluid management-intensive applications.
Jan 24th, 2020
Seeq Series B Expansion Press Release Image
Seeq Secures Expansion of its Series B Funding
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures joins existing investors to expand Seeq’s international and cloud-based businesses.
Jan 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1096393188 Ilkercelik
DuPont Acquires Four Water Purification Companies
The acquisitions of Desalitech, inge GmbH, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited will add to DuPont's clean water goals.
Jan 19th, 2020
Facilities implementing IoT-enabled systems will help drive the global pumps market.
Growth of IoT in the Power Generation, Oil and Gas Industries to Surge Water Pumps Market Forward
According to Persistence Market Research, the global water pumps market is poised to reach $64B by 2029.
Jan 18th, 2020
Chris Pacer2019 Ms
Motion Industries Names Vice President – Central Group
The parts distributor appointed Chris Pacer to the role.
Jan 15th, 2020
Webshop 900x450
VPInstruments Launches Webshop
The online shopping tool allows for 24/7 access to company's flow measurement equipment.
Jan 15th, 2020
Gus Hrncir was promoted to senior principal of Brown and Caldwell&apos;s owner&apos;s advisory group.
Brown and Caldwell appoints senior principal to owner's advisory group
New role leverages 20 years of industry acumen to bring strategic procurement advice to clients.
Jan 14th, 2020
After 18 months of operation at LA City Hall East, a treatment system showed more than a 90% savings in chemical costs.
Treatment System Installed at LA City Hall East Saved 1.1M Gallons of Water
After 18 months of operation, the system showed more than a 90 percent savings in chemical costs and a water-use reduction of 20%.
Jan 10th, 2020
Scott Walker Headshot Color
LEC Inc. Names Director of Sales
The automation control and IIoT company appoints Scott Walker to the position.
Jan 9th, 2020
I Stock 1096393188 Ilkercelik
MANN+HUMMEL divests from Fluid Brasil
The newly formed company, Fluid Brasil, continues operating in the sector of ​​water and wastewater treatment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Tuthill named Steven Westfall as CEO and president.
Tuthill Corporation Appoints CEO and President
The industrial goods manufacturer appointed Steven Westfall as chief executive officer and president.
Jan 3rd, 2020
Water and wastewater treatment is a critical factor in siting and operating large data centers.
Data Center Water: Complexity with Hyperscale
The water demand and wastewater generation in data storage and processing operations can be millions of gallons per day, which is why water and wastewater treatment is a critical factor in siting and operating large data centers.
Dec 30th, 2019
600-ton cooling tower at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood, Colorado.
BOR Grant to Aid Water Purification and Desalination Pilot Study at Red Rocks Community College
The study will research a method to reduce the amount of salt collected from industrial cooling tower blowdown from entering municipal sewer systems.
Dec 27th, 2019
The Plantweb Insight Network Management application enables streamlined, integrated management of wireless infrastructure.
Emerson Expands Analytics Platform
Plantweb Insight platform adds two new Pervasive Sensing applications that manage wireless networks more efficiently with a singular interface to the enterprise.
Dec 26th, 2019