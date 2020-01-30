Emerson Launches Modular Industrial Displays to Minimize Lifecycle Cost in Industrial Applications

RXi industrial displays are vivid, responsive and modular, delivering high performance even in harsh and difficult operating environments.

Jan 30th, 2020
Emerson released its portfolio of RXi industrial display and panel PC products.
Courtesy of Emerson Automation Solutions

Emerson released the new portfolio of RXi industrial display and panel PC products for monitoring, visualizing, and enhancing everyday production processes in life sciences, metals and mining, power and water, and manufacturing and machinery. A modular design is foundational to the industrial display platform, enabling users to select the right configuration based on application needs and minimizing lifecycle cost through flexibility, easy serviceability, and field upgradeability. In addition, the vivid and responsive displays improve an operator’s capabilities to make better decisions. 

RXi industrial displays are designed to work with both Emerson’s programmable logic control (PLC), programmable automation control (PAC) solutions, and third-party control systems. The RXi industrial display portfolio features standardized physical designs to minimize the variety of enclosure cutouts required for OEM applications, making each display easily replaceable and upgradeable in the field with no need to modify existing or install new cabinets.

“With this modular industrial display portfolio, our customers can achieve the same experience, look and feel, regardless of size or application,” said Kori Price, product manager of industrial display and computing platforms for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Best of all, this new portfolio is rugged, without sacrificing performance or flexibility.”

 Three display types provide options for a variety of applications:

  • RXi - Panel PC includes a high-performance and rugged industrial PC for powerful computing capabilities.
  • RXi - Industrial Monitor works with most industrial or commercial PCs for plant floor visualization.
  • RXi - Web Panel supports web-hosted applications.

Displays are available in sizes ranging from 7 to 24 inches, providing a single, scalable platform for a multitude of operations and applications. Key features for all models include vivid projective capacitive, multi-touch screens that can operate in temperatures from -4 to 149°F (20 to 65°C) and optional sun-light readable screens on select sizes. 

The portfolio carries multiple certifications for high performance in rugged environments and is IP66-certified for protection against dust and strong jets of water.

