The importance of industrial water and steam treatment, Part 4

Several items are worth noting up front. First, observe that the design, as is typical with HRSGs, has no feedwater heaters, apart from the economizers, in the condensate/feedwater network, unlike large fossil plants. Thus, the feedwater system is usually of all steel metallurgy. This is very important with regard to FAC control, as will be outlined. Second, in the FFLP design the low-pressure (LP) circuit primarily serves as a pre-heater for the intermediate-pressure (IP) and high-pressure (HP) evaporators. The LP evaporator produces only a small amount of steam. Because steam attemperation water is taken from the feedwater (FW) pump discharge, solid alkalis such as tri-sodium phosphate (TSP) or caustic cannot be utilized for LP evaporator pH control, as the compounds could directly enter the steam system via the attemperation sprays. Third, the load cycling duty of many combined cycle plants complicates chemistry control.

Feedwater chemistry and FAC control

During the heyday of large fossil unit evolution in the middle of the last century, the inclusion of regenerative feedwater heaters represented a significant thermodynamic improvement. The heaters recover some energy that would otherwise be lost in the condenser. Copper alloys were a common choice for heater tube material, due to copper’s excellent heat transfer properties. Feedwater networks with both carbon steel piping and copper alloys are known as mixed-metallurgy systems. In de-oxygenated water, carbon steel forms a magnetite layer (Fe 3 O 4 ), while copper develops a cuprous oxide (Cu 2 O) layer. The cuprous oxide layer is most stable at a pH in the mid-8s, while a mid-to-upper 9 range is better for magnetite stability. Accordingly, for mixed metallurgy systems, a pH range of 8.8-9.1 became a standard guideline as a balance for controlling general corrosion between the two metals. (This range has since been adjusted to 9.1-9.3.2)

Ammonia became the common chemical for feedwater pH adjustment.

NH 3 + H 2 O ⇌ NH 4 + + OH-

In some cases, a neutralizing amine (the revised term is alkalizing amine) served as the pH conditioning chemical. Alkalizing amines offer both benefits and drawbacks, and must be carefully evaluated.3

As power boilers grew in size and complexity in the last century, researchers became certain that even trace amounts of dissolved oxygen (D.O.) during operation would cause serious metal corrosion, which is true for copper alloys in ammoniated water. Virtually all units were equipped with a mechanical deaerator. The common deaerator effluent guarantee is 7 ppb D.O. Even 7 ppb was considered excessive, however, so chemical oxygen scavenging became standard as a method to reduce D.O. to near zero. Originally, hydrazine was the oxygen scavenger/reducing agent of choice, but health concerns from handling the chemical led to its replacement with such compounds as carbohydrazide, diethylhydroxylamine (DEHA) and others.

The combination of ammonia or an amine for pH control and oxygen scavenger feed is designated as all-volatile treatment reducing (AVT(R)). The reducing chemistry maintains the magnetite layer on carbon steel and the cuprous oxide layer on copper alloys. This comfortability with AVT(R) was shattered in 1986, for “on December 9 [of that year], an elbow in the condensate system ruptured at the Surry Nuclear Power Station. The failure caused four fatalities and tens of millions of dollars in repair costs and lost revenues. FAC was found to be the cause of the failure.”4

This phenomenon is known as single-phase FAC because only water is present. (Two-phase FAC, which involves water/steam mixtures and affects deaerators, feedwater heater drains and low-pressure HRSG evaporators, is discussed in greater detail in Reference 4.) Additional single-phase FAC-induced failures over the last three decades have caused further fatalities and much damage at several power plants. FAC has been observed in many HRSGs around the globe. Gradual metal loss occurs at FAC locations, until the affected area can no longer resist the fluid pressure.