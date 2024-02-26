No phosphonate? The effective use and limits of polymers

Water treatment professionals use chemicals and equipment to control mineral scale, metals corrosion and microbial growth in process applications such as cooling towers. Recent disruptions in raw material supplies have significantly altered how water treatment companies formulate products and, ultimately, service their customers. One primary disruption has been the availability and cost of phosphonate chemistries which are heavily relied upon for the control of mineral scale and mild steel corrosion. The aim of this article is to equip readers with an understanding of the consequences (pros and cons) of using polymers as phosphonate substitutes for mineral scale control.

In order to compare and contrast phosphonates and polymers, this article provides a detailed description of how these additives contribute to the primary mineral scale control functionalities of threshold inhibition, crystal modification, colloidal stabilization and particulate dispersion. Laboratory induction time experiments are used to present HEDP and PBTC phosphonates versus a patented enhanced polymaleic acid (PEPMA) for the control of calcium carbonate. The data presented provide a fair comparison of each technology type along with resulting dosage requirements, limits of use and required formulation adjustments to allow the AWT membership to take an informed approach to substituting polymers for phosphonate technology.

How did we get here?

I started in this industry 36 years ago as an intern in the lab. I think fondly of 1986 as the “good old days” where my worries were making sure my boss would not see any spots on the glassware I had meticulously cleaned and figuring out how I might eke out a C in organic chemistry. My glassware was surely clean. At that time, raw materials were more likely to spawn thoughts of my undercooked hamburger I had impatiently prepared on my small charcoal grill at my apartment than anything to do with polymer or phosphonate supply. How things have changed over the last three-and-a-half decades.

Today, we all find ourselves concerned with supply chain issues. In the water space, we have seen supply chain issues before. I can remember periodic tight supply of acrylic polymers due to plant shutdowns or hurricanes in the gulf coast, molybdate supply constraints and extreme price movements, or the occasional shortage of various specialty ingredients needed to put together water treatment formulations. What I can’t remember is a time during my career where everything has been impacted simultaneously, to the degree we are observing, or for such a long period of time. We are all still struggling to get many raw materials and pricing levels are at an all-time high for most additives utilized in our industry. How did we get here? I am not exactly sure. It seems to all run together between COVID-related issues, labor shortages, government regulations/restrictions, domestic and international transportation bottlenecks, port congestion, energy costs and now war in Europe. It seems that the combination of all these things has led us to this point and created a state of the industry that is not quickly or easily unwound. One type of material that has been most intensely impacted has been organic phosphorous compounds that require the use of yellow phosphorous (P4). This type of phosphorous is necessary for the manufacture of phosphonate starting materials such as PCl3, PCl5 and phosphorous acid. According to www.statista.com1 China is by far the largest producer of phosphate rock in the world with over 50% of global production. In September 2021, the Chinese government published a policy to restrict energy consumption which dramatically impacted the production of yellow phosphorous.2 Since China produces most of the yellow phosphorous and phosphonates such as HEDP and PBTC, this had an immediate impact upon the availability of these molecules and other phosphonate chemistries. Additionally, limited availability of shipping containers, vessels and U.S. port congestion further limited supply and drove up costs. Given these facts, our industry finds itself at a point of limited availability of common phosphonates and pricing that is upward of 2-3 times relative to historical levels.

Why do we need phosphonates?

We have all become used to the functionality and effectiveness of phosphonate compounds in cooling water and other process water applications. For mineral scale control, phosphonates such as HEDP, PBTC and ATMP can be highly effective and used at low concentrations versus polymers and other types of sequestrants and chelates. Some phosphonates can also provide functionality for mild steel corrosion inhibition. These include HEDP, HPA and PSO. We can see the importance of phosphonates by examining a typical cooling water formula. It would be typical to prepare a product that would have some combination of the components listed in Table 1 where one or more components could be a phosphonate.