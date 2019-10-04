MFG Chemical renews ISO certification; Italmatch acquires WST; Rawwater announces nuclear contract

MFG Chemical renews ISO 9001:2015 Certification of Georgia plants

MFG Chemical, a manufacturer of specialty and custom chemicals, renewed its ISO 9001:2015 Certifications at each of its three Dalton, Georgia, facilities. ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

As part of the ISO9001:2015 certification process, MFG Chemical engaged in an audit of its business processes, as well as its product quality environments. By maintaining this level of certification, MFG Chemical demonstrates a QMS and continuous improvement of its products and services.

Italmatch Chemicals Group acquires Water Science Technologies

Italmatch Chemicals Group (Italmatch), a specialty chemical group focused on the production and marketing of performance additives for water and process treatment, oil and gas, industrial lubricants and plastics acquired Water Science Technologies (WST), a blender and chemical solutions provider. Grace Matthews Inc. advised WST on this transaction.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, WST serves the North American industrial water treatment and oil and gas industries and operates four facilities in North America. The acquisition by Italmatch, headquartered in Genoa, Italy, strengthens its leadership in the North American oil and gas market, broadening the Italmatch Global Advanced Water Solutions business unit product portfolio.

Rawwater Engineering Company moves into Japanese nuclear sector

Rawwater Engineering Company, whose specialist alloy seals for the oil and gas sector are being adapted to support Sellafield decommissioning challenges, announced a contract that will take the company into the Japanese nuclear sector. Japanese energy operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) will explore the use of the Rawwater Molten Metal Manipulation (M3) technology across its nuclear power plants. Rawwater’s adaptations of the bismuth metal alloy technology it introduced to the oil and gas industries resulted in a suite of alloys offering significant benefits to the nuclear industry.

The TEPCO deal was brokered by the UK’s National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL), who will monitor the Rawwater project. NNL will produce independent reports for TEPCO that will include results from demonstrations of the technology at their Workington facility in Cumbria.