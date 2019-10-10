Sulzer and Nidec sign field service agreement; WEFTEC 2019 crowd among largest in decade; Delta Mobrey makes senior appointments

Sulzer and Nidec sign field service agreement

Following the recent agreement for Sulzer to provide sales and technical support for Nidec medium voltage (MV) drives in North America, the two companies formed a field service offering. Having completed technical training, field service teams from Sulzer are now able to offer on-site support for operators of Nidec MV drives. The agreement with Nidec offers Sulzer’s customers direct access to MV drives that can be designed to suit each application. Nidec customers will benefit from on-site support as well as access to local, equipped and modern maintenance facilities.

WEFTEC 2019 crowd among largest in decade

With 22,500 registrants, the Water Environment Federation’s (WEF) Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) drew one of the largest crowds in a decade as it continued to live up to its billing as the world’s largest annual water quality event. This year’s event marked its 92nd year and featured 992 exhibitors using 294,000 net square feet of space to showcase the latest developments, technologies and services for the water sector.

WEFTEC 2020 will be held Oct. 3–7, 2020 at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. Planning is already underway, and 795 companies have reserved more than 284,000 net square feet of space. The 2020 Call for Abstracts is open and submissions will be accepted through December 2, 2019.

For more information about the WEFTEC 2020 Call for Abstracts, please contact [email protected]. For more information about exhibition and sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] .

Delta Mobrey makes senior appointments

Since Delta Controls announced it would be named Delta Mobrey Ltd, following its agreement with Emerson to purchase the Mobrey line of measurement products and business, it expanded its management team.

Delta Mobrey appointed Dave King as regional director for Asia Pacific & Australasia, Claudio Borges as regional director for the Americas and Paul Chaplain as sales manager for the UK and Ireland. In the UK offices at Farnham and Slough, William Stirman was appointed to HR manager, Matt King as technical manager, Julie Bullock as UK operations manager, Beverley Watson as finance director and Alastair Smith as supply chain manager.