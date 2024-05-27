The importance of industrial water and steam treatment, Part 6

For years, conductivity after cation exchange (CACE) has served as an indirect measurement of chloride and sulfate. On-line instruments are now available to analyze trace concentrations of these species.6 If Cl and SO 4 were included in the table above, the target value would be equivalent to sodium, <2 mg/kg. (Note: The unit mg/kg is essentially equivalent to parts-per-billion (ppb)). Some researchers consider these sodium, chloride and sulfate values to be too high, as over time deposits can accumulate in the last stages of the low-pressure turbine and initiate corrosion.

Apart from the boiler water dissolved solids influence on steam purity, the following list highlights other mechanisms that can lead to excessive carryover:

Damaged steam separators.

Foaming compounds in the boiler water.

High drum water level/malfunctioning drum level instrumentation and control.

Excessive load swings.

Nearly always recommended during planned unit outages are visual inspections of steam drum internals including steam separators. The plant maintenance team should have procedures in place and parts on hand to replace damaged components.

A foaming/carryover example

Readers should note in Table 1 the low feedwater TOC (total organic carbon) guidelines. Natural organic compounds can sometimes enter utility steam generating systems with makeup if not removed by the makeup treatment system, or they can be generated by decomposition of alkalizing amines used for feedwater pH conditioning. Additional thoughts on the influence of the TOC in high-pressure steam generators are available in Reference 5.

The potential for organic compound (and other materials) ingress is potentially much greater in industrial systems with condensate return from process heat exchangers. Consider the following example. A number of years ago, the author and a colleague visited an organic chemicals plant that had four 550-psig package boilers with superheaters. The steam provided energy to multiple plant heat exchangers, with return of most of the condensate to the boilers. Each of the boiler superheaters were failing every 1.5 to 2 years from internal deposition and subsequent tube overheating. Inspection of a discarded superheater tube bundle in a laydown yard revealed deposits of approximately ⅛–¼ inches in depth. Additional inspection revealed foam issuing from the saturated steam sample line of every boiler. Past water/steam chemistry analyses performed by an outside vendor included data showing total organic carbon (TOC) concentrations of up to 200 mg/L in the condensate return. Contrast that with the <0.5 mg/L feedwater TOC recommendation from Table 1. No treatment processes or condensate polishing systems were in place to remove these organics (five phenol derivatives) upstream of the boilers. Based on the TOC data alone, it was understandable why foam was issuing from the steam sample lines, and why deposits accumulated in the superheaters and cause overheating failures.

Vaporous carryover

A few compounds, and most notably silica, will carry over into steam as vapor. Silica is not corrosive, but deposits can impact turbine aerodynamics. The extent of silica carryover is a direct function of boiler pressure and becomes pronounced at utility boiler pressures, thus the 10-ppb limit recommended in Table 2.

Copper compounds will also carry over vaporously to steam, especially at pressures above 2,000 psi. The copper then deposits on high-pressure turbine blades. Even just a few pounds of copper deposition can significantly reduce aerodynamic efficiency. Copper carryover was, at one time, a significant issue with coal-fired units, as many of these had copper-alloy feedwater heater tubes. The continuing retirement of coal-fired plants and their replacement with combined cycle generation has, in large measure, eliminated this problem.

Direct impurity introduction from attemperator sprays

Especially for utility steam generators, precise control of steam temperatures is important to maximize efficiency and keep metal temperatures below levels that can cause premature degradation and failure. Most units are equipped with attemperator systems that spray a small amount of boiler feedwater into the main and reheat steam. This arrangement provides a direct path for contaminant introduction to superheaters, reheaters and turbines. Minimizing feedwater impurity ingress takes on double importance due to this aspect, but so does chemical treatment. Volatile compounds such as ammonia or an ammonia/alkalizing amine blend are a must for feedwater pH control.7 Yet, as the author can directly attest, design specifications have appeared where the preparers suggested caustic feed for feedwater pH control. This arrangement can introduce the most corrosive compound of all directly to turbines.

Steam piping exfoliation

Steam piping and superheater/reheater tubing develop an iron oxide layer during operation. Excessive temperatures and frequent cycling can generate thick oxide layers that may spall in various locations. The particulates are then carried downstream to the turbine. Even though turbines have inlet screens for protection, fine particulates can still enter the turbine and cause abrasion, particularly in the high-pressure stages. The author has also seen iron oxide and sodium phosphate compounds (from boiler water treatment) that collected in reheater U-bends and caused overheating failures.

Conclusion

Proper control of steam generation chemistry is just as critical as that for boilers, if not more so. A turbine failure will shut a unit down for months at enormous cost for materials replacement and lost production. Much more importantly, a blade failure with the turbine in operation usually is catastrophic and jeopardizes employee safety. And, as a direct example in this article illustrates, steam chemistry upsets in lower-pressure systems can be very problematic.

