Energy-saving solutions for sustainable lithium and battery production

ERD solutions successfully halved the amount of electricity* needed in a five-stage low salt rejection RO (LSSRO) and nanofiltration (NF) process to refine and concentrate lithium salts at the Zabuye Salt Lake in Tibet, which previously only utilized evaporation ponds. LSRRO is a process capable of highly concentrating brine with moderate to low operating pressures and involves multiple steps to concentrate the brine. Because of the number of stages in the process, the PX can significantly reduce the pump feed flow and thus reduce the pump's energy requirements. It does so by recovering the pressure energy of the brine stream and redirecting the energy back into the system for use. Because of the brine’s low magnesium-to-lithium ratios, the LSSRO nanofiltration process was able to double the production of lithium carbonate by reducing the evaporation time by half, while also polishing out unwanted salts to improve purity of the lithium carbonate product. The lithium carbonate can then be used to produce lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and other types of batteries.

When magnesium-to-lithium concentration is high, novel DLE technologies paired with the membranes and the PX can work in conjunction to decrease the energy needed to extract, concentrate and convert lithium chloride into high-purity battery-grade inputs. DLE involves processes such as ion exchange or resins to separate lithium from magnesium and other salts in mixed brines. The lithium chloride that comes out of many DLE processes is often dilute enough for membrane processes such as nanofiltration, low-pressure RO (LPRO), seawater RO (SWRO) and/or ultra high-pressure RO to significantly reduce the energy needed for concentration. When paired with high-efficiency ERDs, such as the PX, the membrane systems can reduce energy by 4 to 8 times what would be needed using mechanical evaporation. In the Qinghai province of Central China, the concentration of lithium chloride after DLE was achieved using multiple stages of electrically driven LPRO, SWRO and UHPRO. The use of recently launched PX U40s in the ultra-high-pressure step was able to not only reduce operating costs and energy, but also saved significant amount of space and investment costs that otherwise would have been needed to install massive new thermally driven evaporators in a remote, arid region of China.*

In both cases, PX technology had a rapid payback of less than two years for the lithium extraction companies, who also benefited from significant energy and cost savings over the 25-year design life of the PX.** As the demand for lithium increases, many brine mining operations, including both DLE and non-DLE sites, can use RO systems with ERDs to increase production, improve purity and reduce energy use.

Achieving ZLD for lithium batteries

As discharge regulations become more stringent, reducing the environmental impact of lithium battery manufacturing while recovering resources is important for battery manufacturing facilities. Energy Recovery has worked with more than 10 lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode manufacturing facilities in China. One example is an LFP facility in the Hubei province of China, which produces 50,000 tons of LFP cathodes per year. The designers of the wastewater treatment system for that plant utilized RO and UHPRO with PX technology to improve energy efficiency and reduce waste valorization costs. A combination of PX 140 and PX U40 on the RO systems implemented after pretreatment and LPRO successfully reduced the flow rate by 90% before the thermal process in the facility.* The facility now sells the remaining solids as a valuable ammonium sulfate fertilizer, and the income from the fertilizer covers the cost of the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) wastewater valorization process.