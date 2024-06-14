Cooling tower filtration: Methods and procedures to obtain successful results

Preliminary filter system sizing

The proper filter selection and design procedure is a multistep process. As previously mentioned, interviewing the customer with a broad array of questions mitigates any potential missteps in a design-build application. Basically, more information is better.

There are no shortcuts, and quite often there is a tendency to look at filter equipment literature and select something that matches the existing size of the application thinking it will work. This approach is a recipe for disaster.

Filter pipe connection sizes have nothing to do with proper filtration sizing

Filter housing pipe connection sizes are a means of convenience to connect the device to a piping system — nothing more.

Establishing the operating parameters is the first step. The customer should convey within a good degree of accuracy: the flow rate, operating pressure, electrical power availability and required filtration degree.Of these parameters, the filtration degree is the most important to establish the flux rate, meaning the volume of water that can pass through a square inch of filtration area per time unit; in this case we are using minutes.

The most difficult variable to accurately acquire is the TSS (total suspended solids), and particle size distribution, which is the amount of material that needs to be removed per liter of water at the established filtration degree. The contamination entering a cooling tower can vary greatly depending on the environmental conditions of wind movement and the concentration of dust, pollen and organic matter floating in the air. Water lab testing of samples from the circulating pump discharge is the only way to get a homogenous precision of what the system is generating. Even for that exercise, it must be realized that the lab sample is only a brief snapshot of water passing through the pump, however it is a starting point for the water quality evaluation.

Once the water sample tests are complete, an onsite pilot test is conducted to confirm the flux rate. A pilot filter is just a miniature version of the full-size equipment, and is provided with a flow meter and pressure gauges. There is also a selection of filter elements of various micron ratings that can be easily changed out for particle removal trending and monitoring. Typically, 1-3 hours is required to establish the flux rate, then a redundancy factor will need to be considered