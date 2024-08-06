The basics of industrial water treatment

With rare exception, most industrial facilities require the use of water as a coolant to transfer thermal energy or to support manufacturing processes. The extent of water use depends on the type of usage or processes involved.

The quality of the incoming, raw water often requires treatment or filtration — with higher levels of management and quality control to meet specific needs.

Industrial process water is used for a variety of manufacturing processes including: washing, cutting, coating, plating, rinsing, spraying, boilers and cooling towers. There are often several steps involved in the treatment process such as collecting, screening, straining, filtration, sedimentation and clarification, disinfection, storage, distribution and evaporative release.

Maintaining proper industrial water quality may entail a variety of filtration, separation or treatments needed to meet a variety of needs — ranging from simple to complex. Treatment systems are used to introduce and maintain water of optimal quality for a wide range of applications.

Some of the most common of these include raw/incoming water treatment, boiler feed water treatment (chiefly focused on combatting scale/mineralization of a heat exchanger surfaces), cooling tower water treatment systems to keep heat exchanger and chiller thermal energy transfer surfaces clean from scale and bio foulants, or wastewater treatment to meet government discharge requirements.

Industrial water conditioning typically involves the “adjustment” or preparation of water as a solution fit to a specific need. This involves removing or minimizing the natural or inherent undesirable characteristics in the water, such as removing hardness — by softening — to avoid scale, or filtration to minimize particulates. Also, pH adjustment, removal of dissolved gases, addition of corrosion inhibitors, condensate treatment and oxygen scavengers may also be required.

The tools and technologies employed, and the order they are implemented, will vary based on the soluble and insoluble contaminants in the water.

Raw water

Raw water is water introduced into a manufacturing facility, typically sourced from groundwater, wells, lakes and rivers. Raw water may be used for process cooling, rinsing, product formulations or dilution, or even as a consumable product if suitably purified.

Raw water used for industrial purposes might require treatment and filtration within a cooling tower loop — whether open (evaporative) or closed — as boiler feedwater, process or production water, or even for domestic water within a facility — used for washing or drinking and safety showers.

Most often, industrial water treatment is tailored to meet specific needs to protect heating equipment from contaminants against scaling, fouling or corrosion, which lead to energy loss and damage to the assets.

Raw water treatment systems typically remove materials like suspended solids, silica, iron, bacteria and hardness. Water testing with a laboratory to determine undesirable materials in the water is often the first step in selecting construction sites for new facilities.

Boiler feedwater

Boiler feedwater is the water sent to boilers to generate steam or heated water otherwise used for manufacturing. Treatment of feedwater is used to protect boiler heat transfer surfaces, pipes, pumps and other components from damage due to contaminants present in the makeup water — contaminants such as dissolved solids, or TDS, suspended solids and organic material such as iron, copper, silica, calcium, magnesium, aluminum, hardness or dissolved gases (with focus on oxygen and CO2).

Without proper treatment, boiler feedwater will damage equipment and piping from scaling (which can severely inhibit heat transfer or pump/valve operation), oxygen pitting, corrosion and/or fouling of the boiler and other downstream equipment such as heat exchangers and steam traps. When this happens, it results in costly plant downtime, expensive maintenance charges, loss of operational or energy efficiency, and potential equipment failure.

Unquestionably, it makes business sense to focus on maintaining consistent boiler feedwater quality. Types of treatment and filtration are designed to remove harmful impurities prior to entering a boiler, or to control water quality parameters. A boiler feedwater treatment system usually incorporates the following: