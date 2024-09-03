The importance of industrial water and steam treatment, Part 7

The previous installments in this series outlined important fundamentals of steam generation makeup treatment and process chemistry control. Maintaining proper chemistry is difficult to impossible without accurate, analytical monitoring of the entire steam-generating network. In recent decades, on-line monitoring has become quite reliable for chemistry tracking, with the primary benefit being that on-line instrumentation provides near instantaneous data upon which plant operators and technical personnel can act to protect boiler systems. Bench-top analyses are important as backup to on-line monitors, but we will mostly focus on continuous analyses in this installment.

Sampling points and monitoring parameters

Keeping close track of conditions in high-pressure steam generators is critical, as even seemingly minor upsets or off-spec chemistry control can be greatly magnified in the high-temperature, high-pressure environment. However, the monitoring of low-pressure industrial systems is also important.

Utility steam generator design has evolved significantly from the large coal-fired plants that dominated power generation in the last century. Apart from renewable sources and simple-cycle combustion turbines, the primary replacement for the many retired coal units has been combined cycle power. Accordingly, the following sections will mostly focus on chemistry monitoring for combined cycle heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs). Space limitations prevent a detailed discussion of the nuances in these systems, but details may readily be found in References 1, 2 and 3.

The samples of primary importance for utility steam generators are:

Makeup treatment

Condensate pump discharge

Feedwater/economizer inlet

Boiler water

Saturated steam

Main and reheat steam

For co-generation and industrial units, condensate return typically has some impact on chemistry. Several monitoring issues in this regard are addressed later in this article.

Makeup treatment system

In the absence of major leaks, the water/steam network in a utility unit is a nearly closed system with just small losses. Even so, some makeup is always required. For modern combined cycle units, the most common core makeup treatment process is reverse osmosis (RO) followed by either mixed-bed ion exchange (MBIX) or electrodeionization (EDI) to “polish” the RO effluent. RO units typically include numerous instruments to monitor system performance, including pressure, temperature, flow and specific conductivity. These measurements and others allow operators to track RO performance, identify upsets, and schedule membrane cleanings. Additional details are available in Reference 4.

Common guidelines for the final effluent quality from a high-purity makeup system are:

Specific conductivity: ≤0.1 µS/cm

Silica: ≤10 µg/L

Sodium: ≤2 µg/L

These measurements ensure that high-purity water is constantly being distributed to the steam generators. Excluding an instrument malfunction, an increase in any value indicates that either the MBIX resin has reached exhaustion or that a problem has occurred in the EDI unit. Prompt corrective action is necessary.

Case history: At a power plant where RO had been installed ahead of an existing ion exchange (IX) unit, the IX unit remained in place to polish the RO effluent. On one occasion, a malfunction of the anion resin regeneration process put caustic (NaOH) regenerant into the makeup water. The excess caustic raised the boiler water pH above 11. Some caustic quite possibly also found its way directly to the main steam via superheat/reheat attemperation sprays. Caustic can be extremely corrosive at the high temperatures and stress loads in superheaters and turbines.

Makeup guidelines are considerably less stringent for low-pressure boilers, and Figure 1 is an extract taken from the recent revision of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) industrial boiler water guidelines. This extract provides insight on impurity limits for low- to medium-pressure water tube industrial steam generators.