Saving every drop: The role sensors play in reducing water waste in beer production

Sensor technology is vital in helping breweries optimize water consumption and minimize waste. Water is a primary ingredient in beer and essential at every stage of the brewing process. It demands efficient use to ensure sustainability and maintain the highest quality of the final product.

The amount of water wasted or used inefficiently in brewing can vary significantly depending on a brewery's size, automation technology and water management practices. Typically, even a well-operated brewhouse uses about seven gallons of water to produce just one gallon of beer. Sensors, with their real-time data and automation capabilities, empower breweries to monitor, control and precisely adjust water-related processes, significantly enhancing efficiency.

Automation conserves water by closely monitoring flow and usage, particularly when water is recycled and reintegrated into different stages of the brewing process. Sensors track the volume of water consumed throughout each stage, providing real-time data that help brewers pinpoint areas of excessive use and implement corrective actions to reduce waste.

Aggregate data from multiple sensors offer valuable insights into overall water usage patterns, identifying inefficiencies and highlighting areas for improvement. Additionally, this data helps predict equipment failures or maintenance needs, which reduces water waste caused by unexpected downtime or inefficient operations.

Automation provides operators with peace of mind

At Lord Hobo Brewing Company in Woburn, Massachusetts, multiple intelligent sensors are used to streamline operations, generate actionable data and continuously monitor critical equipment around the clock.

Brewmaster Keith Gabbett emphasizes that the greatest benefit of sensor technology is the confidence and redundancy it brings. “We can feel comfortable knowing our brewery and utilities are functioning as they should,” Gabbett said. “When something goes wrong, we receive instant notifications, allowing us to react quickly and minimize downtime.”

John Irwin, who has managed the maintenance at Lord Hobo for seven years, explains that peace of mind and how it allows him to proactively schedule downtime — something that is crucial for keeping his machines running.

“I’m the maintenance department,” Irwin says. “If it breaks, I fix it. If it is new, I install it. My job is to keep everything running smoothly. Sensor technology gives us eyes on the equipment at all times, which makes my job so much easier.”

How sensor technology optimizes the CIP process

Clean-in-place (CIP) is one of the most critical safety processes in beer brewing and is essential for sanitizing equipment without disassembly or relocation. Since CIP is applied across all brewery equipment, its efficiency plays a key role in managing water usage effectively.