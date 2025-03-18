Case study: Insulation manufacturer uses monochloramine to fight high bacteria counts in process water

A global manufacturing company producing fiberglass insulation was constantly reusing their water . Creating fiberglass is a process involving small glass particles heated to their melting point before passing through a spinner, which creates the fibers of glass. After this process, cooling is necessary requiring a large volume of water. For this cooling process, the plant uses a closed loop system of water held in open air tanks. This water, around 20,000 gallons, is closely monitored by staff.

Part of the monitoring done by facility staff is the solids buildup that occurs due to this water reuse. When the measured solids become too high, the system is drained and refilled with fresh water. The longer the facility can run before having to drain and refill the system, the more cost effective and efficient it is. This system as a whole is known as the WEP water system.

As Kurita was already onsite for other water treatment systems , the manufacturing plant asked Kurita for a consultation on dealing with the solids in the WEP system. During this evaluation, a test came back positive for high bacteria counts (1.6 x 108 cells per milliliter (mL)). These counts are very high for cooling water; for reference, 105 is considered aggressive bacteria growth. The sample showed that this system supported a well-established bacterial community. This community included pathogenic Legionella bacteria at a concerning level. Furthermore, the established bacteria was made up of several different types that could be harmful to the system. This system with warm water and solids provided a perfect environment for bacteria to thrive.



There were a couple main concerns with the high bacterial count in the WEP process water . First, the high quantity of Legionella bacteria was a safety concern for facility employees working in the area. The WEP system water is stored in open top capture tanks exposed to the atmosphere. In another area above the tanks, the water cascades down grates before collecting in troughs and being directed into the tanks below. This can aerosolize the bacteria-laden water, allowing it to be potentially inhaled by passing employees. Once inhaled, it can lead to Legionnaires’ Disease in at-risk individuals.



Secondly, as mentioned before, the solids buildup in the water was a big concern. The bacteria found in the WEP water contained species of iron-reducing, acid-producing, iron-oxidizing, etc., which can contribute to increased corrosion rates in water systems due to their ability to eat away at metal surfaces. Corrosive pitting and low pH can become concerns if these bacteria are left untreated.