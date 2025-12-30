Circular water use is redefining industrial process efficiency, with Veolia's Brian Arntsen

Veolia's global domain sales leader discusses how circular water design helps industrial plants in North America and beyond maintain operations amid growing water constraints.
Dec. 30, 2025
