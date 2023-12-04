Case study: Low maintenance centrifuges help clean oil producer boost productivity

Producing clean oil from oily wastes

IWM serves the energy production industry with containment and environmental mitigation services. Robinson said that IWM’s product liability is the heart of its business. The state-of-the-art, 90-acre facility is located seven miles north of Duchesne, Utah, and manages all the challenges that come with processing non-conventional waste treatment and other services for the oil and energy industry.

When oilfield production water and other production fluids arrive at the IWM facility, it begins a unique and proprietary journey through the plant. Using a complex series of tanks and processes, the water is cleaned of nearly 100% of hydrocarbons. The water then makes its way to evaporation ponds and eventually to a disposal well, which the company claims is the cleanest in the industry — making it ideal for customers’ liability concerns, good for the industry and good for the environment. IWM’s treatment and disposal services help to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding environment, which translates to maximum compliance with applicable regulations and minimal liability to producers.

“We bring in wastewater, and the first step is to separate the solids from the water,” Robinson said. “The solids go into a tank where it is processed and dried. Once dried, we pull off the remaining water and separate it from the oil. Then the clean oil is sent to the refineries.”

The Duchesne facility produces an average of six barrels of clean oil per minute and distributes it nationwide.

How the centrifuge technology works

In 2011, IWM installed a Flottweg Tricanter that operated with no issues. In 2014, two additional Z4E Tricanters were added to expand production. However, due to exponential growth, the company upgraded to the Z5E and Z6E versions in 2019.

When solid/liquid mixtures with a high portion of solids need to be separated, decanter centrifuges are a viable solution. In contrast to chamber filter presses, these solid shell scroll centrifuges or decanters operate continuously. High centrifugal forces separate the finely distributed solid particles from the suspension.

The modular design makes them useful in a wide variety of industries throughout the world. The centrifuges are adapted optimally to the specific application. Applications range from sludge dewatering to classification or wet classification to the sorting of solids.

To obtain optimum results, solid bowl decanter centrifuges must be custom designed to suit specific separation processes.