Case study: Low maintenance centrifuges help clean oil producer boost productivity

Decanter centrifuges separate fine solids from a suspension and optimally clarify the separated liquid. The adjustable impeller makes it possible to adjust the residence time of the mixture in the decanter bowl during operation. If the conditions at the inlet change, the separation result and solids content in the discharge always remain constant. Traditional machines have static wear plates, which means that the entire machine must be disassembled and reassembled to accommodate a change in inlet mixtures. These are costly downtimes that are skipped by the turn of a leveler.

Another Flottweg feature is the Simp Drive. This drive system regulates the differential speed of the screw conveyor (scroll) according to the load. If the differential speed is too low, there is a risk of blockage. With the correct setting, the system protects against overload and blockage. The drive makes constant adjustments to ensure the machine operates at optimal levels.

If the centrifuge needs be sealed against the atmosphere, Flottweg offers various sealing systems, including atmospheric centrifuges and vapor-purged/inert centrifuges. These systems eliminate oxygen from the equation which reduce hazardous materials risk.

Various monitoring systems control vibration and speed. All are integrated into a Flottweg provided control system which allows constant monitoring and plenty of alerts to prevent issues before they become serious.

All of the following features help keep operational costs down and most importantly provide peace of mind:

Custom-made decanter centrifuge solutions for the individual processes helps to achieve optimum separation results.

Mechanical separation of liquids and solids with decanter centrifuges requires high forces. Abrasive materials or media with corrosive properties cause wear, abrasion and erosion. For all decanter components in contact with the product, it is recommended to use high-quality corrosion- and acid-resistant stainless steels.

Decanter centrifuges can be equipped with different lubrication systems. All lubrication systems allow the rotor bearings to be re-lubricated during operation.

The elimination of consumables (such as filter cloths and filter aids) additionally reduces maintenance and operating costs of decanter centrifuges.

Modern automation options reduce the effort needed to operate the system to a minimum. This means that these decanter centrifuges can be easily integrated into clean-in-place (CIP) systems.

With vibration monitoring, vibration is detected by a sensor. If the maximum permissible value is reached, an alarm is triggered, and the centrifuge is switched off. The speed monitoring measures the differential bowl and scroll speed with two inductive proximity switches and displays them digitally.

By monitoring maximum and minimum values, critical operating states are prevented, and relevant safety standards are met. The temperature monitoring of the bearings with resistance thermometers makes remote monitoring possible. The drive motor switches off at a pre-selected temperature limit depending on the application. In this way, bearing damage can be prevented.

IWM results

Since installing the centrifuges, IWM has experienced growth and high-quality production.

“Using these centrifuges has changed our facility for the better,” Robinson said. “We have been able to increase production while handling and controlling the quality of production better. The upgraded machines were brought on by growth of the company, not bad performance by the machines.”

Robinson emphasized that the steady flow throughput, durability, and low cost to operate has made IWM’s production “10 times better.”

“We have had no problems since installation, and Flottweg’s service has been amazing,” Robinson said. “We’ve had technicians come in and grease bearings, change some of the wear parts, and other minor maintenance. We are on a preventive maintenance schedule with Flottweg. This equipment and Flottweg’s service is second to none. When your company grows with this kind of speed, you need equipment that can keep up. That’s what we get from using these decanters.”

Terry Ostrom is the mining and minerals industry manager at Flottweg Separation Technology, Inc. He has a broad background in processing equipment including pumps, reagent systems and centrifuges. This along with his mining process engineering experience makes him well suited to support this industry.