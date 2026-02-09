Element3 begins lithium carbonate production from produced water

Element3® has produced battery-grade lithium carbonate from Midland Basin oil and gas wastewater at a Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV LLC (Double Eagle) subsidiary’s recycling facility.

The carbonate was produced from lithium extracted at Element3’s second-generation field demonstration plant and validates the scalability of Element3’s patented process.

Element3 is commissioning its full-scale lithium carbonate plant. This facility will enable the company to process lithium resources present in the region's oil and gas wastewater for critical battery materials.

The company is positioned to begin commercial production this year.