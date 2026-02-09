Select Water Solutions and LibertyStream Infrastructure to produce lithium carbonate in Midland Basin

Select Water Solutions Inc. and LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement to deploy commercial lithium carbonate production facilities at Select’s water treatment and recycling sites in Midland Basin, Texas.

Select’s water recycling and pre‑treatment capabilities will play a critical role in LibertyStream’s lithium extraction process. By removing a major pre‑treatment step required for direct lithium extraction, Select’s systems reduce both capital and operating costs across LibertyStream’s carbonate facilities.

The agreement outlines a three-stage development program for these facilities. Site preparation for the Stage 1 Carbonate Facility is scheduled to begin in March 2026, with full site construction commencing in the latter half of the second quarter of 2026.

Upon commissioning in December 2026, Stage 1 will be capable of producing up to 1,000 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate from the Select Facility in Howard County, Texas.

For Stage 2, LibertyStream will commission a second carbonate facility on or before June 2027, designed to process up to 1,000 tonnes of battery grade lithium carbonate per annum.

Stage 3 will begin in July 2027 when LibertyStream commissions at least two additional carbonate facilities at existing select facilities across Howard, Martin, Midland, Upton, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.