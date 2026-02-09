Select Water Solutions and LibertyStream Infrastructure to produce lithium carbonate in Midland Basin

Feb. 9, 2026

Key Highlights

  • Select Water Solutions and LibertyStream Infrastructure have entered into an agreement to produce lithium carbonate in Midland Basin.
  • Select’s water recycling and pre‑treatment capabilities will play a critical role in LibertyStream’s lithium extraction process.
  • The agreement outlines a three-stage development program for these facilities.
Select Water Solutions and LibertyStream Infrastructure have entered into an agreement to produce lithium carbonate in Midland Basin. Select’s water recycling and pre‑treatment capabilities will play a critical role in LibertyStream’s lithium extraction process. The agreement outlines a three-stage development program for these facilities.
698a42cbed610e84bff91bba Liberty Image 292026

Select Water Solutions Inc. and LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement to deploy commercial lithium carbonate production facilities at Select’s water treatment and recycling sites in Midland Basin, Texas.

Select’s water recycling and pre‑treatment capabilities will play a critical role in LibertyStream’s lithium extraction process. By removing a major pre‑treatment step required for direct lithium extraction, Select’s systems reduce both capital and operating costs across LibertyStream’s carbonate facilities.

The agreement outlines a three-stage development program for these facilities. Site preparation for the Stage 1 Carbonate Facility is scheduled to begin in March 2026, with full site construction commencing in the latter half of the second quarter of 2026.

Upon commissioning in December 2026, Stage 1 will be capable of producing up to 1,000 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate from the Select Facility in Howard County, Texas.

For Stage 2, LibertyStream will commission a second carbonate facility on or before June 2027, designed to process up to 1,000 tonnes of battery grade lithium carbonate per annum.

Stage 3 will begin in July 2027 when LibertyStream commissions at least two additional carbonate facilities at existing select facilities across Howard, Martin, Midland, Upton, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

