Sunvapor starts solar desalination in the Permian Basin

Sunvapor Inc. and Southeast New Mexico College (SENMC) have started joint operations of the country's first solar desalination facility at a commercial saltwater disposal well in the Permian Basin.

The 70 b/d oilfield water desalination pilot facility was built under a contract with the New Mexico Economic Development Department. The facility uses a desalination process patented by Sunvapor that hybridizes the combination of two thermal processes: a membrane distillation bottoming process and an evaporation topping process.

The integration of these processes enables an industry-leading thermal efficiency and recovery ratio for hypersaline oilfield water without the use of electricity. Instead, steam is used to drive the desalination process. The use of alternative energy for steam generation reduces operating expenses and greenhouse gas emissions associated with fuel consumption.

Desalination enables a reduction of up to 50% of the volume of injected wastewater. The resulting purified water stream, if shown to meet environmental quality standards, may eventually be used for agricultural, industrial and other purposes.

The well is operated by NGL Water Solutions Permian LLC.