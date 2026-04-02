B3 Insight launches Permian Basin produced water forecasting tool

B3 Insight launched InjectIQ to forecast produced water across Permian Basin.

The tool integrates production forecasting, water transportation modeling, and reservoir pressure simulation.

B3 Insight launched InjectIQ, an AI-enabled forecasting software tool designed to model produced water volumes, saltwater disposal capacity, and subsurface reservoir pressure across the Permian Basin.

InjectIQ combines basin-scale water forecasting with a proprietary dataset of produced water volumes, injection activity, and subsurface pressure. This integrated approach enables teams to evaluate future constraints using a consistent, data-grounded view of how water systems and reservoir conditions evolve over time.

The tool integrates production forecasting, water transportation modeling, and reservoir pressure simulation to provide a well-to system-wide view of water across the basin. The software models produced water across time and geography, tracks how volumes move through disposal networks, and simulates how injection influences formation pressure and available pore space for disposal. It identifies areas that are most at risk for environmental or regulatory concerns.

Scenario modeling capabilities allow technical teams to test assumptions around drilling activity, infrastructure and disposal strategies, and regulatory changes—supporting more informed planning across both operations and capital allocation.

InjectIQ was developed in collaboration with a group of industry adopters who provided technical input throughout the software’s development. The cohort includes several large Permian operators whose engineering and planning teams helped refine forecasting workflows, model assumptions, and user functionality.