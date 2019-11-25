Glasco UV partners with WAGO to increase efficiency of UV disinfection systems

Based out of New Jersey, Glasco UV, a manufacturer of equipment that integrates UV light to disinfect water, wastewater and other liquids, has partnered with WAGO Corporation for its electrical interconnections since 1999. Over the last 20 years, Glasco exclusively integrated WAGO’s rail mounted terminal blocks and multilevel terminal blocks into its commercial, industrial and municipal applications.

“At the time we introduced our municipal product line, much of the wiring in the industry was done with ‘butt’ connectors and screw terminals,” James Donnellan, founder of Glasco UV, said. “By switching to the CAGE CLAMP spring pressure connectors, we improved production times as well as made it easier for our technicians to service the equipment.”

WAGO’s Push-in spring pressure connection technology accommodates all conductor types, and solid, stranded and fine-stranded conductors can all be terminated easily.

In search of a high quality two, three, and four-pole pluggable connector system where the receptacle would be able to snap into module designs, Glasco UV found that WAGO’s WINSTA pluggable connectors could fulfill that need.

The WINSTA pluggable connector system family offers options suitable for applications that need a reliable interface between power supplies and distribution to electrical loads. From the WINSTA MINI to WINSTA MAXI and all the varieties between, these ready-made connections save on installation and maintenance time and reduce the potential for installation errors.

As Glasco grew, so did the need for other electrical components and controls. It incorporated the Industrial ECO Switch to communicate to the PLC equipment via Ethernet connections. The switch is powered by an EPSITRON ECO power supply.

Industrial ECO Switches come in five- or eight-port 10/100/1000BASE-T varieties and offer upgradable solutions for small- and medium-sized data networks. They do not require configuration and have a compact footprint. Their IP30-rated metal housing and 24 V overvoltage protection ensures reliable operation in higher-risk environments.

The all metal housing of the EPSITRON ECO power supply provides protection in hazardous and less predictable environments such as those found in wastewater or water purification processes. The wide input voltage range of 90 to 264 VAC increases tolerance of voltage fluctuations within a supply network, thereby increasing reliability. ATEX and IECEx compliance for potentially explosive and fire-prone areas provides assurance for Glasco UV end users.

“Both components are rugged enough to be installed in our industrial and municipal systems. We have never experienced any failure in the field,” Donnellan said. “We feel that we get superior components from a very responsive partner.”