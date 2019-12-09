adi Group completes project for Cranswick Convenience Foods

adi Group's environmental division completed a project at Cranswick Convenience Foods’ Milton Keynes site.

The firm — a division of the Birmingham-based adi Group, which has offices across the UK — has an annual service contract with premium food supplier Cranswick, which is now in its fifth year.

This latest operation entailed design and installation of filtration and monitoring services to improve Cranswick’s on-site water quality in accordance with strict standards from one of the largest supermarket operators in the UK.

“This is a project that really came off the back of a five-year relationship with Cranswick," said Murray Evens, divisional manager for adi Environmental. “We were asked to provide a quote within 48 hours and the order was received just 24 hours later, so really it’s testament to the value and confidence we bring to one of the largest food suppliers in the country.”

In July, adi’s Building & Refurbishment division scored a deal to extend Princes Food Group’s Long Sutton factory in Lincolnshire by nearly 19,000m², reinforcing the group’s credentials in the food and beverage sector.

The project for the premium food supplier included the design and installation of a new chlorine dioxide dosing system, as well as cryptosporidium filtration and online monitoring services.

Custom-built chemical storage tanks, complete with level sensors, and a remote monitoring service for chlorine dioxide reserves were also designed and installed at the Milton Keynes site.

“We’ve worked with adi for a number of years now and this latest project was no different in terms of its efficient execution and delivery," said Cranswick infrastructure manager Harry Marr. The adi Environmental division, headed up by MD Martin Smith, provides consultative services to UK-based blue chip organizations and public sector partners.