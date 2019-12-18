

As a result of increased global demand for membrane technologies used in the water sector, SUEZ will invest approximately €30 million to expand its facility in Oroszlány, Hungary, where it manufactures ultrafiltration membranes for water and wastewater treatment. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó and SUEZ - Water Technologies & Solutions CEO Yuvbir Singh met to commemorate the expansion.

The plant is one of the largest in the world dedicated to the production of hollow fiber ultrafiltration membranes. SUEZ’s ZeeWeed membranes separate particles, bacteria and viruses from water, and are used for drinking water, wastewater, tertiary and water reuse applications. The ZeeWeed 500 technology is the building block of many advanced industrial and municipal wastewater treatment facilities, which have chosen MBR over conventional methods for treating wastewater to better meet stringent wastewater discharge regulations, and to conserve freshwater supplies through water reuse.

The expansion of the plant will lead to a significant increase in production capacity of the ZeeWeed 500 product line, responding to an increasing demand for such membrane technologies.

“This project is a reflection of both our strong commitment to the local community and the world’s growing need for membrane-based solutions to achieve high-quality water for discharge or reuse,” said Yuvbir Singh, CEO of SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions. “The market for membranes is strong and will continue to grow.”

The expansion, which will be built on a greenfield site, is expected to be completed in 2023.