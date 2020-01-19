DuPont acquires four water purification companies

DuPont completed the 2019 acquisitions of Desalitech, inge GmbH, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited, adding to its leading portfolio of water purification and separation technologies, including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange resins.

These four acquisitions support DuPont’s goal to increase access to the products and technologies needed to meet global customers’ current and future challenges, including the increased need to recycle water while reducing the energy requirements to generate clean water.

Courtesy of DuPont Water Solutions

“Water scarcity is a global challenge that needs to be solved with a sense of urgency. As a global leader in innovative water technologies, we are continually expanding our technology portfolio of high-quality solutions to help our customers purify, conserve and reuse this precious resource,” said HP Nanda, global vice president and general manager, DuPont Water Solutions. “We look forward to working with equipment manufacturers, end users, and other value chain partners in a variety of business models, solving their water challenges and delivering superior value.

The recent acquisitions further broaden DuPont’s portfolio and enhance the company’s ability to accelerate innovation and offer customers better levels of service while reducing the life cycle costs of clean water. The four companies being added to the DuPont Water Solutions portfolio include:

inge GmbH, an ultrafiltration membrane business acquired from BASF. The industry-leading, multi-bore PED ultrafiltration technology complements DuPont’s high-flow PVDF membrane technology. The transaction included the business’ international workforce of about 150 employees, its headquarters and production site in Greifenberg, Germany, and associated intellectual property owned by BASF SE.

Memcor, the ultrafiltration and membrane bioreactor (MBR) technologies division from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The addition of the ultrafiltration portfolio broadens DuPont's solutions membrane bioreactors, submerged and pressurized ultrafiltration systems, and other new applications. The transaction included a manufacturing facility in Australia and about 200 employees.

Desalitech Ltd: a closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) company. Desalitech's CCRO technology addresses increasing needs for high water recovery in core market segments such as food and beverage, municipal, microelectronics, power, and others. The technology adds to the DuPont portfolio to help further reduce the life cycle cost of water, delivering more than 95% recovery and making it easy for end users to operate in small- to medium-sized systems in industrial and decentralized settings. The transaction included the company (brands and product portfolio), intellectual property, and a 40-person workforce.

OxyMem Limited, a company that develops and produces membrane aerated biofilm Rractor (MABR) technology for the treatment and purification of municipal and industrial wastewater. The transaction included all intellectual property, more than 60 employees and one production site located in Athlone, Ireland.

With the addition of the inge and Memcor portfolios, DuPont became the leading UF supplier across multiple market segments such as residential, industrial, utility, wastewater, and other specialty solutions. With the addition of CCRO from Desalitech, DuPont can provide customers with more options and flexibility to solve water scarcity and purification challenges. With the emerging technologies from OxyMem, the company can better support customers looking to reduce footprint and energy requirements for secondary wastewater treatment.

“These four acquisitions are absolutely aligned to our strategy to be the leading supplier of water technologies to better serve evolving needs of our global customers,” said Nicole Richards, Director of Growth and Strategy, DuPont Water Solutions. “We look forward to working with our customers and partners to increase access to the best new separation and purification technologies to solve the global water crisis together.”