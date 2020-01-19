DuPont acquires four water purification companies

The acquisitions of Desalitech, inge GmbH, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited will add to DuPont's clean water goals.

Jan 19th, 2020
I Stock 1096393188 Ilkercelik
ilkercelik/iStock

DuPont completed the 2019 acquisitions of Desalitech, inge GmbH, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited, adding to its leading portfolio of water purification and separation technologies, including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange resins.  

These four acquisitions support DuPont’s goal to increase access to the products and technologies needed to meet global customers’ current and future challenges, including the increased need to recycle water while reducing the energy requirements to generate clean water.

HP Nanda, global vice president and general manager, DuPont Water SolutionsHP Nanda, global vice president and general manager, DuPont Water SolutionsCourtesy of DuPont Water Solutions

“Water scarcity is a global challenge that needs to be solved with a sense of urgency. As a global leader in innovative water technologies, we are continually expanding our technology portfolio of high-quality solutions to help our customers purify, conserve and reuse this precious resource,” said HP Nanda, global vice president and general manager, DuPont Water Solutions. “We look forward to working with equipment manufacturers, end users, and other value chain partners in a variety of business models, solving their water challenges and delivering superior value.

The recent acquisitions further broaden DuPont’s portfolio and enhance the company’s ability to accelerate innovation and offer customers better levels of service while reducing the life cycle costs of clean water. The four companies being added to the DuPont Water Solutions portfolio include:

  • inge GmbH, an ultrafiltration membrane business acquired from BASF. The industry-leading, multi-bore PED ultrafiltration technology complements DuPont’s high-flow PVDF membrane technology. The transaction included the business’ international workforce of about 150 employees, its headquarters and production site in Greifenberg, Germany, and associated intellectual property owned by BASF SE.
  • Memcor, the ultrafiltration and membrane bioreactor (MBR) technologies division from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The addition of the ultrafiltration portfolio broadens DuPont’s solutions membrane bioreactors, submerged and pressurized ultrafiltration systems, and other new applications. The transaction included a manufacturing facility in Australia and about 200 employees.
  • Desalitech Ltd: a closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) company. Desalitech’s CCRO technology addresses increasing needs for high water recovery in core market segments such as food and beverage, municipal, microelectronics, power, and others. The technology adds to the DuPont portfolio to help further reduce the life cycle cost of water, delivering more than 95% recovery and making it easy for end users to operate in small- to medium-sized systems in industrial and decentralized settings. The transaction included the company (brands and product portfolio), intellectual property, and a 40-person workforce.
  • OxyMem Limited, a company that develops and produces membrane aerated biofilm Rractor (MABR) technology for the treatment and purification of municipal and industrial wastewater. The transaction included all intellectual property, more than 60 employees and one production site located in Athlone, Ireland. 

With the addition of the inge and Memcor portfolios, DuPont became the leading UF supplier across multiple market segments such as residential, industrial, utility, wastewater, and other specialty solutionsWith the addition of CCRO from Desalitech, DuPont can provide customers with more options and flexibility to solve water scarcity and purification challenges. With the emerging technologies from OxyMem, the company can better support customers looking to reduce footprint and energy requirements for secondary wastewater treatment.

“These four acquisitions are absolutely aligned to our strategy to be the leading supplier of water technologies to better serve evolving needs of our global customers,” said Nicole Richards, Director of Growth and Strategy, DuPont Water Solutions. “We look forward to working with our customers and partners to increase access to the best new separation and purification technologies to solve the global water crisis together.”

More in Wastewater
Rainwater cisterns divert stormwater at Sierra Nevada&rsquo;s Mills River location. Photo: Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
Now Brewing: Sustainability
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company's on-site water treatment plant pretreats the brewer’s process water and wastewater effluent, thus improving the quality of the water it sends to municipal treatment plant.
Dec 30th, 2019
The work area available for the water treatment installation was filled with pipes, equipment, and concrete footing, requiring a solution with a small footprint.
Solids Separation in India
A major chemical manufacturer was looking to install a solids separation step that would allow for continuous high-quality water supply to enter the plant regardless of the flocculating water quality, even under high water turbidity.
Dec 30th, 2019
The FEMSA wastewater plant in Marilia had two rectangular reactors fitted with Anue Geomembranes&rsquo; reinforced odor control system with integrated activated carbon filters.
Bottling Up Odors
When complaints about odors from a bottling plant’s wastewater facility grew, plant operators looked to Anue Geomembranes’ odor covers for a solution.
Dec 30th, 2019
20191210 Szijjarto Uez Water Tech Bejelentes Ger 3791
SUEZ to expand Hungarian ultrafiltration facility
The facility, which manufactures ultrafiltration membranes for water and wastewater treatment, is expected to be completed in 2023.
Dec 18th, 2019
Clearwater Road Wastewater Treatment Facility
Brown and Caldwell to design waste-to-energy upgrades at wastewater treatment facility
Wastewater facility to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions via biogas recycling.
Dec 16th, 2019
Adi2
adi Group completes project for Cranswick Convenience Foods
The project, completed by adi’s Environmental division, entailed the design and installation of filtration and monitoring services to improve Cranswick’s on-site water quality.
Dec 9th, 2019
Glasco Uv Tbs &amp; Switch
Glasco UV partners with WAGO
Partnership provides reliable electrical interconnections in systems for UV disinfection of wastewater.
Nov 25th, 2019
Calderdale Business Awards Image
Smart Storm Ltd. wins technology award
Smart Storm gains recognition with the Development and Technology Award at the Calderdale Business Awards.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Russian River Brewing Deploys Tsurumi Aerators To Treat Wastewater 6
Russian River Brewing deploys Tsurumi aerators to treat wastewater
The aerators help the brewery recycle its wastewater to minimize the ecological impact.
Nov 12th, 2019
Skyhobo/iStock
Legionella growth and health risks from wastewater plants for workers and downwind communities
Legionella growth has been seen in petrochemical, food and dairy, paper mill and brewery wastewater. Facilities can implement safety measures to mitigate contamination.
Nov 8th, 2019
An automated wastewater treatment system can eliminate the need to monitor equipment in person while complying with EPA and locally mandated requirements.
Achieving Water Authority Compliance with Automated Wastewater Treatment
Automated wastewater treatment systems help manufacturers remain in compliance with EPA and local standards, while significantly reducing the cost of treatment, labor and disposal.
Nov 2nd, 2019
1910 Iw Wfoc P01
Treating High-Strength and Toxic Wastewaters While Producing Methane for Fuel
Zimpro® Catalytic Gasification technology cleans the dirtiest wastewater streams, such as spent caustic, from refinery and petrochemical industries.
Nov 2nd, 2019
Figure 1: Total chlorine (ppm) measurements in cooling water discharged from a power plant over six weeks. Data was obtained using an ISE-based TRO analyzer (blue), amperometric titration (yellow) and a DPD colorimetric method (red).
Ion Selective Electrode Technology
Established techniques for monitoring total residual oxidants in wastewater suffer from several performance limitations. The latest ion-selective electrode technology offer a more accurate, sensitive and robust solution for ensuring regulatory compliance.
Nov 2nd, 2019
David Hague of Coyote Run Farm manages a reforestation project in Ohio through the Ohio River Basin Water Quality Trading project.
Trading Up
The Ohio River Basin Water Quality Trading project is the world’s largest water quality credit program.
Nov 2nd, 2019