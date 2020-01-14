U.S. EPA Reaches Settlement with River Products Company Inc. for Clean Water Act Violations

The company allegedly violated the Clean Water Act in Iowa and will pay $33,500 in penalties.

Jan 14th, 2020
Fertnig/iStock

An Iowa City, Iowa, company that operates a limestone quarry has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $33,500 to settle alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified the alleged violations when it conducted an inspection at the company’s quarry in April 2019.

As alleged by EPA, River Products Company Inc. violated the terms of its Clean Water Act permit when it failed to develop a pollution prevention plan; failed to install and maintain controls to prevent the runoff of stormwater-containing pollutants from the facility; and failed to monitor the runoff of stormwater from the facility. Stormwater from the quarry discharges into Muddy Creek and the Iowa River.

As part of the settlement, the company also updated its pollution prevention plan and certified to EPA that it would comply with its permit and take steps to eliminate discharges to Muddy Creek and the Iowa River.

The Clean Water Act seeks to protect the nation’s water resources. Pollutants in stormwater can violate water quality standards, pose risks to human health, threaten aquatic life and its habitat, and impair the use and enjoyment of waterways. Under the Act, industrial facilities are prohibited from discharging pollutants into water bodies, unless in compliance with a permit issued by EPA or an authorized state. River Products Company Inc. was issued a Clean Water Act permit in 2017 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The penalty settlement with River Products Company Inc. is subject to a public comment period before it becomes final. The public comment period will end Jan. 16, 2020. Information on how to submit comments is available online.

