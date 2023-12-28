Q&A: An inside look at Smithfield Foods' new wastewater treatment system

Smithfield Foods announced in late July that it had constructed a new wastewater treatment system at its pork processing facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. According to the company, the $45 million project, which replaced much of the existing wastewater treatment system at the complex, adds additional treatment processes and capabilities and will significantly reduce Smithfield’s overall nitrogen load to the nearby Big Sioux River.

"This new state-of-the-art wastewater project reinforces Smithfield's proactive approach to implementing sustainable systems that improve environmental quality and benefit the community," Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield, said in a news release. "The investment we have made in Sioux Falls will significantly reduce nutrient discharges and improve water quality in the Big Sioux River basin."

Water Technology recently had an opportunity to connect with Jason Lindquist, Smithfield’s director of environmental affairs at the Sioux Falls facility, to find out more about the new system.

Q: What led to the construction of this new wastewater treatment system at the Sioux Falls facility?

A new wastewater discharge permit was issued on July 1, 2020, requiring the reduction of nitrates in our final effluent to less than 50 mg/l. In order to complete this, the facility needed to add denitrification processes to the existing 35-plus-year-old aeration systems. After evaluating the existing equipment, the decision was made to build new aeration/anoxic basins, utilize ultrafiltration for final effluent clarification, and UV disinfection.

Q: How does the new wastewater treatment system enhance the treatment processes and capabilities at the site?

The new wastewater treatment systems are significantly more robust than the system that was installed in the early 1980s and updated over the past 40 years. When we designed the system, we designed it with the future in mind. If the need arises, we can treat about 40% more flow than we are currently treating. This gives the production facility room for growth and significantly reduces the nutrient discharge to the Big Sioux River. The previous system was capable of treating the wastewater that was coming into the plant, but with the new system we are seeing our final discharge reduced even further from historical performance with our nitrates reduced to less than 50 mg/l, the BOD reduced by 74%, and the TSS reduced by 85%.