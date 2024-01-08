Handling food processor wastewater treatment surprises with automatic scraper strainers

Fortunately, a separation technology designed to tolerate variability – automatic scraper strainers – is being used after clarifiers and before further processing when reliable, economic, low-maintenance water treatment is necessary. These self-cleaning scrapers filter out both tiny particles and larger debris, utilizing a blade and brush that work together to keep all straining surfaces fully effective and free of obstruction.

The technology assures reliable straining that facilitates regulatory compliance. The approach also virtually eliminates manual maintenance as well as equipment clogging and fouling issues with downstream water treatment processes such as membrane filtration, reverse osmosis or ozone disinfection.

Clarifier challenges

Since the clarifiers used by food processors rely on gravity to clear suspended solids from wastewater, the natural separation process can take a long time to occur. Flocculants are also often added to facilitate the agglomeration and settling of suspended particles out of the wastewater to the bottom. The particles are then removed as sludge. Depending on the volume of solids in the wastewater, however, the amount of flocculant must change. In addition, the size of the solid particulate is also continually changing, which makes balancing the process more difficult.

Large clarifiers must be regularly emptied of wastewater and washed down as well. This requires replacing a significant volume of water or other processing fluid at great expense.

Unpredictable factors such as algae blooms can further compromise traditional treatment. Food processors must periodically clean algae and other undesirable materials from the weirs, baffles and troughs of clarifiers/settling tanks.

“Algae can grow at a surprisingly fast rate, particularly in summer, until it impairs tank function. If an algae bloom flows over the top of the settling tanks, you cannot let it compromise the downstream equipment. When food processors use a high-pressure hose to wash down the rims of the settling tank, this releases a substantial amount of algae and contaminants that must be captured,” Presser said.

With wastewater, typical automatic backwash strainers are particularly challenged by sticky biologicals like algae, which can harbor other contaminants like scum, grease, sludge and foam. The accumulation can continually shrink the usable open area of the strainer until it is no longer effective and must be cleaned.

“Algae can adhere to the screen and create a ‘cake’ that the backwash arm cannot remove since it decreases pressure and suction. It is ironic that you need a relatively good open area on the clean side of your screen for backwash units to function,” Presser said.

Backwash design also relies on a substantial amount of constant pressure, which can compromise reliability if not always available.

“Backwash units do not operate well in backwash mode below 30 PSI. To compensate, some utilize complex, pressure-inducing tactics, but these do not always resolve the issue,” Presser said.

Additionally, conventional backwash units are not designed to effectively remove larger or irregularly shaped solids.

“Oversized solids that are larger than the gap between the screen and the backwash arm do not fit within the cleaning mechanism, so remain in the vessel and must be removed manually,” Presser said.