Supercritical water oxidation for the recovery of critical minerals and materials from wastewater sludge

Critical minerals and materials (CMMs) are those that have essential uses yet are in jeopardy regarding their domestic or global supply versus demand in the future. Many of these CMMs are found in wastewater sludge and are retained in the resulting biosolids, ash or residuals post sludge treatment. Contamination by hard-to-treat organics such as antibiotics, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and microplastics restrict the use of these CMM-rich products. Supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) is a treatment technology that produces residuals which are rich in CMMs yet free of organic contaminants. While the use of SCWO for CMM recovery is very much in its infancy, the scientific principles backing the practice suggest that more research efforts should be undertaken to promote CMM recovery from the SCWO treatment of wastewater sludge. This will help provide a robust and environmentally friendly supply of CMMs.

Resource recovery of CMMs from wastewater sludge

CMMs are those that are required in providing essential goods and/or services but are projected to be lower in supply than demand in the future. While certain agencies have a defined list of CMMs (e.g. U.S. Department of Energy), there is no universal list of CMMs. Geographically, CMMs are defined by the supply of a particular CMM within a region based on the capacity of the domestic reserves, cost and accessibility of imports, available synthesis methods and resource recovery capabilities. Additionally, every industry has unique demands for minerals and materials, which may render one mineral or material critical in a certain industry but not others.

The demand for CMMs is influenced by the development of new uses for CMMs, population growth or decline and changes in living standards1. To maintain "business as usual" or adapt to growing demands, it is pertinent to responsibly source CMMs. In many countries, the supply of many CMMs relies on domestic and foreign mining of finite reserves, which is not sustainable and contributes to environmental pollution. An alternative to mining is the synthesis of CMMs, which is currently limited to a few CMMs and for some CMMs may not be feasible. The third alternative is using resource recovery to recycle CMMs found in “waste products” such as wastewater sludge.

CMMs found in sludge