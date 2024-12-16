Benzene removal from wastewater and process waste streams

Companies often face the challenge of removing organic contaminants, including Benzene and other aromatic compounds such as toluene, ethylbenzene, xylenes, styrene and naphthalene, from petrochemical processing plant wastewater or waste streams. Benzene is a well-known carcinogen that can cause a range of health issues when exposed. The EPA has recently renewed its efforts to reduce the amount of benzene and other aromatic compounds released into the environment.

In February of this year, the EPA issued an enforcement alert warning that chemical plants releasing significant amounts of carcinogens such as Benzene and other harmful chemicals into the air and water, in violation of environmental regulations, could face substantial penalties. These emissions pose serious long-term health risks to surrounding communities, and non-compliance with government standards will result in strict enforcement actions.

In an effort to address the harmful chemicals being released at chemical plants, companies are developing different strategies to minimize their footprint and achieve cleaner air and water.

Stream stripping

The industry is seeing significant benefits from using steam stripping to efficiently remove aromatics such as Benzene from wastewater and other process waste streams. In this process, steam serves as a highly effective stripping gas due to its ability to volatilize Benzene. Since Benzene has a lower boiling point than water and low solubility in water, these properties make it easier to strip it from water. This method has been used to process waste streams with Benzene concentrations up to its soluble limit, achieving reductions in the stripped effluent to as low as 5 ppb. In refineries and petrochemical plants, feed streams are typically prone to fouling, requiring systems to be designed with enough robustness to operate continuously for extended periods without the need for shutdowns for cleaning.

An example of the typical flow sheet for this process can be seen in Figure 1. The feed to the system is typically near ambient temperature, so the first step in the process is to preheat the feed. To reduce the amount of steam required for stripping, the feed is usually heated to a temperature close to its boiling point. This is achieved through heat exchange with the boiling liquid effluent exiting the bottom of the stripping column. The preheated feed is then introduced to the top stage of the stripping column where it flows counter-currently down through the internals of the column. Live steam is usually introduced below the bottom stage of the column and flows upward through the column internals. In the process, the steam volatilizes the Benzene, leaving a bottoms product with very little Benzene.